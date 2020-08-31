Oregon reports 162 new COVID-19 cases, 1 more death

Monday marks the lowest number of new COVID-19 cases since July 6, when 168 cases were reported.

PORTLAND, Oregon — Health officials on Monday reported one more Oregonian has died of COVID-19. The state’s death toll is now at 459.

The Oregon Health Authority (OHA) also reported 162 new coronavirus cases, bringing the state’s total to 26,713. Monday marks the lowest number of new COVID-19 cases since July 6, when 168 cases were reported.

The following information was released about the person who died:

Oregon’s 459th COVID-19 death is a 93-year-old man in Washington County who tested positive on August 25 and died on August 26 in his residence. He had underlying conditions.

Of the 162 newly reported cases on Monday, Marion and Multnomah counties had the most, with 36 and 34 new cases, respectively. Washington County had 25 new cases. Here is a county-by-county breakdown of the new cases:

Clackamas: 14

Coos: 1

Crook: 1

Deschutes: 2

Hood River: 1

Jackson: 6

Lane: 15

Lincoln: 1

Linn: 4

Malheur: 9

Marion: 36

Multnomah: 34

Polk: 6

Umatilla: 6

Wasco: 1

Washington: 25

In Monday's release, OHA reminded Oregonians to stay safe on the upcoming Labor Day weekend, and recommended the following:

Avoid groups and gatherings

Stay home as much as possible

Follow face covering guidance if outside the home

Last week, health officials asked people to consider consider their Labor Day plans and make sure they are COVID-19 safe.