69 COVID-19 cases now reported at Canby long-term care facility

CANBY, Ore. — A Canby long-term care facility confirmed more residents and staff have tested positive for COVID-19 and there is now a total of 69 known cases.

Marquis Hope Village Post-Acute Rehab says 36 employees and 33 residents have now tested positive for the coronavirus. The rehab center previously reported on June 7 that three staff and 31 residents had tested positive. Marquis personnel first discovered the outbreak a week ago when two staff members and five residents tested positive for the virus.

Two people have died in connection with the outbreak.

It appears the outbreak hasn’t spread to the adjacent assisted living center. Everyone there has tested negative, Marquis said.

Marquis said it is regularly testing employees and people living at the facility and working to isolate those who have tested positive. The Oregon Department of Human Services will make on-site visits at least once a week to monitor infection control practices, personal protective equipment supplies and staffing levels.

Marquis is the latest long-term care facility in Oregon to have a COVID-19 outbreak. Care centers in Oregon have been hot spots for outbreaks and largely affect people who are most vulnerable to severe complications from the virus.