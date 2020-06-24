9 residents at Canby long-term care facility have died from COVID-19

Marquis Hope Village Post-Acute Rehab said 33 residents and 43 staff have tested positive for the coronavirus.

CANBY, Ore. — A Canby long-term care facility on Wednesday confirmed nine residents have died from a COVID-19 outbreak that was first detected at the beginning of the month.

Marquis Hope Village Post-Acute Rehab said 33 residents and 43 staff have tested positive for the coronavirus. It appears the outbreak hasn’t spread to the adjacent assisted living center. Everyone there has tested negative, a spokesperson for Marquis said.

The outbreak was first reported on June 4. According to data from the Oregon Health Authority, which includes numbers for staff, residents and close contacts, there have been 104 cases and 10 deaths linked to the outbreak at Marquis.

A spokesperson for the care center said quite a few residents who tested positive for the virus are starting to see improvements. The spokesperson said they have been isolated in accordance with guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and staff have adequate personal protective equipment.

Earlier this month, the care facility said the Oregon Department of Human Services would make on-site visits at least once a week to monitor infection control practices, personal protective equipment supplies and staffing levels.