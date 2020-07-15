282 new COVID-19 cases, 4 more deaths reported in Oregon

Health officials said 22 people died from COVID-19 last week, doubling the number of people who died from the coronavirus the week before.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Health officials on Wednesday reported 282 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the state’s known case total to over 13,000.

The Oregon Health Authority (OHA) also announced four more people have died. The state’s death toll is up to 247. The following information was released about the four people who died:

A 63-year-old man in Deschutes County who tested positive on June 13 and died on June 14, at St. Charles Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

A 61-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on April 13 and died on May 6, in his residence. He had underlying conditions.

An 85-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive on April 11 and died on June 20, at Providence Portland Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.

A 61-year-old woman in Douglas County who tested positive on June 28 and died on July 12, at Covenant Hospital in Lubbock, Texas. She had underlying conditions.

The OHA said in its weekly report, which was released on Wednesday, that 22 Oregonians died from COVID-19 last week, doubling the number of people who died from the virus the week before.

The number of known coronavirus infections continues to go up in Oregon. There were 2,043 new cases recorded last week, a 7% increase from the previous week. The positive test rate also increased last week to 6.2%, compared to 5% the previous week.

Multnomah and Washington counties reported the most new cases on Wednesday. Here is a county-by-county breakdown of the 282 new cases.

Baker: 1

Benton: 1

Clackamas: 24

Columbia: 2

Coos: 2

Crook: 1

Deschutes: 12

Douglas: 4

Jackson: 9

Jefferson: 2

Josephine: 1

Klamath: 1

Lane: 9

Lincoln: 2

Linn: 2

Malheur: 15

Marion: 38

Morrow: 3

Multnomah: 59

Polk: 4

Tillamook: 1

Umatilla: 27

Union: 4

Wasco: 2

Washington: 50

Yamhill: 6

There has been a total of 13,081 known COVID-19 cases in Oregon during the pandemic. A total of 311,111 tests have been completed with 298,705 (94%) coming back negative.