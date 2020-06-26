Here are the 28 active COVID-19 workplace outbreaks in Oregon

The OHA tracks outbreaks of five or more employees at workplaces where there are at least 30 workers.

PORTLAND, Ore. — There are 28 active COVID-19 workplace outbreaks in Oregon, and the Oregon State Penitentiary in Salem and Pacific Seafood in Newport still have the most total cases.

The list was published in the Oregon Health Authority’s weekly report, which details the state’s response to limit the spread of the coronavirus. The data is as of Sunday, June 21.

The OHA tracks outbreaks of five or more employees at workplaces where there are at least 30 workers. Health officials say an outbreak remains active if there has been a case within the past 28 days. The case count for each workplace includes everyone who is linked to the outbreak, whether they are workers or a close contact.

Last week there were 24 known active workplace outbreaks. Seven different workplaces were added to the list this week, most notably Lamb Weston, a potato processing facility in Hermiston, which has 37 total cases. An investigation into the outbreak began on June 16.

The following workplaces had COVID-19 workplace outbreaks, but they’re no longer considered active because there hasn’t been a case within the past 28 days.

Meduri Farms in Dallas.

Fresh Del Monte in Portland.

Good Shepherd Hospital in Hermiston.

Workplace outbreaks have been one of several factors blamed for the rise of COVID-19 cases across the state over the past month, although the OHA said “their relative contribution has declined this week as sporadic cases increased.”

Officials say prisons, food packing plants and agricultural worksites face significant challenges in trying to control the spread of COVID-19 because people are in close proximity with each other. On Thursday, Gov. Kate Brown announced she would be commuting the sentences of 57 inmates to help limit the spread of COVID-19 in the prison system, but some Democratic lawmakers have called on her to release as many as 2,000 inmates.

Once an outbreak is identified, health officials work with the staff to isolate sick workers, test and quarantine people who may have been exposed to the virus and implement changes to reduce the risk of transmission.

Here is the full list of workplace outbreaks in Oregon, including where the workplaces are located and how many cases are associated with the outbreak. The number in parenthesis notes the increase from the previous week's reported numbers.