Oregon reports record 278 new COVID-19 cases; 119 linked to Union County outbreak

Oregon has reported at least 100 daily new coronavirus cases in eight of the last 10 days. This is the first day the state has reported more than 200 cases.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Officials in Oregon reported 278 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, another daily record high for the state. The previous record high, which was set on Monday, was 184 cases.

In addition to the new cases, the Oregon Health Authority reported two more deaths connected to the coronavirus. Details about the two people who died have not yet been released. The state's death toll is 182 people.

Tuesday’s record case count can be partially attributed to an outbreak in Eastern Oregon’s Union County. Of the 278 newly reported cases, 119 are in Union County. That comes after 99 people in the county tested positive for the virus on Monday. Most of the cases are associated with Lighthouse United Pentecostal Church. Prior to Monday, there had been just a total of 22 known cases in the county during the pandemic.

A county-by-county breakdown of all of Tuesday’s 278 newly reported cases has not yet been released.

Oregon has reported at least 100 daily new coronavirus cases in eight of the last 10 days. Prior to this stretch, the state had only reported 100 cases in a day once, on April 4.

Health officials have attributed the surge in cases to numerous potential factors, including the partial reopening of the state, workplace outbreaks and increased testing and contact tracing.

The spike has prompted concern with the OHA and Gov. Kate Brown’s office, which led to the governor’s decision to put all reopening applications, including Phase 1 for Multnomah County, on hold through at least Friday.