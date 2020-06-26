Oregon reports 250 new COVID-19 cases, second-highest daily total during pandemic

Officials also announced five more people have died, the most reported in a single day since June 9.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Health officials on Friday announced there are 250 new COVID-19 cases in Oregon, the second-highest daily total so far during the pandemic. The most cases reported in a single day was 278, which occurred on June 16.

In addition to the high case count, the Oregon Health Authority said five more people have died from the coronavirus. That’s the most deaths reported in a single day since June 9. The most deaths reported in a day during the pandemic was seven on April 28.

The state’s COVID-19 death toll is now 202 people.

The OHA released the following information about the five people who died.

A 96-year-old woman in Marion County who tested positive on June 18 and died June 25, in her residence. She had underlying conditions.

A 90-year-old man in Marion County who tested positive on June 19 and died June 25, in his residence. He had underlying conditions.

A 79-year-old woman in Marion County who tested positive on June 18 and died June 24, in her residence. She had underlying conditions.

A 90-year-old woman in Union County who tested positive on June 13 and died June 25, at Grande Ronde Hospital. She had underlying conditions.

A 74-year-old woman in Morrow County who tested positive on June 22. Additional information about this COVID-19 related death is still pending.

The new cases and deaths come on the same day the OHA released modeling showing the most likely scenarios forecast between 900 and 4,800 new infections per day over the next month, and 27 to 82 new hospitalizations per day.

Friday is only the third time Oregon has reported more than 200 new cases in a day, all of which have come over the last 11 days. There has been an increase in cases in Oregon for four straight weeks. The OHA said it appears there’s growing spread of the virus as one-third of newly diagnosed cases in the state have come from an unknown source. The agency has also attributed the increase in cases to the partial reopening of the state back in mid-May, workplace outbreaks and increased testing and contact tracing.

One-hundred of the 250 newly reported COVID-19 cases on Friday were in Multnomah (61) and Washington (39) counties. Here are the counties where the new cases were reported:

Benton: 4

Clackamas: 17

Columbia: 1

Deschutes: 4

Douglas: 4

Jackson: 5

Jefferson: 6

Josephine: 2

Lake: 3

Lane: 10

Lincoln: 4

Linn: 4

Malheur: 13

Marion: 18

Morrow: 12

Multnomah: 61

Umatilla: 22

Union: 12

Wasco: 3

Washington: 39

Yamhill: 6

The latest step the OHA has taken to try to limit the spread of the coronavirus is release new mask covering guidance for all Oregonians, regardless of the county in which they live. Everyone is urged to wear a mask or face covering in all indoor public spaces. Seven Oregon counties are requiring face masks to be worn at indoor businesses.