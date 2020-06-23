Oregon reports 191 new COVID-19 cases, third-highest daily total during pandemic

It’s the 13th straight day the Oregon Health Authority has reported at least 100 new cases.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Health officials reported 191 new coronavirus cases in Oregon on Tuesday, but no additional deaths. The state’s death toll remains at 192 people.

It’s the 13th straight day the Oregon Health Authority has reported at least 100 new cases. The 191 cases reported Tuesday are the third-most during the pandemic.

The OHA has attributed the increase in cases to the partial reopening of the state, workplace or cluster outbreaks, and increased testing and contact tracing.

However, the positive test rate has steadily increased over the past month, from a pandemic-low 1.6% the week of May 16-22 to 4.1% the week of June 13-19, according to data from the OHA. Oregon’s overall positive test rate during the pandemic is 3.3%, well below the national average of 10%, the OHA said.

The county with the highest case count on Tuesday was Multnomah with 44, followed by Washington County which has 42 new cases.

Below is a county-by-county breakdown of the new cases:

Clackamas: 25

Coos: 1

Deschutes: 2

Hood River: 1

Jackson: 1

Jefferson: 2

Klamath: 7

Lane: 1

Malheur: 2

Marion: 17

Morrow: 3

Multnomah: 44

Polk: 1

Tillamook: 1

Umatilla: 19

Union: 19

Wasco: 4

Washington: 42

The OHA also reported a new workplace outbreak on Tuesday, at Lamb Weston, a potato processing company in Umatilla County. There have been 37 known COVID-19 cases linked to Lamb Weston, which may include household members and other close contacts.