Oregon reports record 184 new COVID-19 cases; 99 connected to Union County outbreak

The Oregon Health Authority also reported four more deaths, all in Clackamas County.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregon reported 184 new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases on Monday, a new daily high for the state during the pandemic.

The Oregon Health Authority also announced four more people, all from Clackamas County, have died from the coronavirus. The state’s death toll is now up to 180 people. The following information was released about the people who died.

A 78-year-old woman who tested positive on June 6 and died on June 12 in her residence. She had underlying medical conditions.

An 85-year-old man who tested positive on June 5 and died on June 14 in his residence. He had underlying medical conditions.

A 65-year-old woman who tested positive on June 5 and died on June 12 in her residence. She had underlying medical conditions.

A 75-year-old woman who tested positive on June 4 and died on June 11 in her residence. She had underlying medical conditions.

Of the 184 new cases reported on Monday, 99 are in Eastern Oregon’s Union County, which previously had just 24 total cases, confirmed and presumptive, in the entire county. A number of cases have been associated with Lighthouse United Pentecostal Church, which recently hosted a testing clinic, according to the Center for Human Development Public Health. The OHA said it is working with county public health officials to respond to the outbreak.

Here’s the county breakdown for the new cases reported on Monday:

Clackamas: 6

Hood River: 1

Jackson: 1

Jefferson: 1

Klamath: 2

Lake: 1

Malheur: 2

Marion: 4

Multnomah: 37

Polk: 3

Umatilla: 9

Union: 99

Wasco: 2

Washington: 15

Yamhill: 1

Monday marks the seventh time in the past nine days that Oregon has reported at least 100 new COVID-19 cases. Prior to this stretch, the state had only reported 100 cases in a day once, on April 4.

Health officials have attributed the surge in cases to numerous potential factors, including the partial reopening of the state, workplace outbreaks and increased testing and contact tracing.

Still, the spike has prompted concern with the OHA and Gov. Kate Brown’s office, which led to the governor’s decision to put all reopening applications, including Phase 1 for Multnomah County, on hold through at least Friday.