Oregon reports 171 new COVID-19 cases, 3 more deaths

PORTLAND, Ore. — Officials on Wednesday announced 171 new COVID-19 cases in Oregon and three more deaths. The state’s death toll is now 195 people.

The Oregon Health Authority released the following information about the people who died:

A 63-year-old man in Lincoln County who tested positive on June 11 and died on June 23, at Samaritan Pacific Community Hospital. He did not have underlying medical conditions.

A 78-year-old man in Clackamas County who tested positive on June 16 and died on June 22, his place of death is being confirmed. He had underlying medical conditions.

An 87-year-old woman in Marion County who tested positive on June 17 and died on June 23, at Legacy Meridian Park Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.

Wednesday is the 14th straight day the OHA has reported at least 100 new cases. Oregon has had an increase in cases for four straight weeks. The OHA has attributed the increase in cases to the partial reopening of the state, workplace or cluster outbreaks, and increased testing and contact tracing.

The OHA said it appears the severity of illness among reported cases is lower than it was early in the outbreak. Hospitalizations and deaths remain well below their peaks as well, according to the OHA.

The county with the highest case count on Wednesday was Multnomah with 45, followed by Umatilla County which has 35 new cases. Below is a county-by-county breakdown of the new cases:

Benton: 2

Clackamas: 8

Clatsop: 1

Deschutes: 4

Jackson: 2

Jefferson: 3

Klamath: 3

Lincoln: 9

Linn: 1

Malheur: 5

Marion: 13

Multnomah: 45

Polk: 1

Umatilla; 35

Union: 5

Wasco: 2

Washington: 31

Yamhill: 1