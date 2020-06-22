Oregon reports 146 new COVID-19 cases, two more deaths

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Oregon Health Authority on Monday reported two more deaths and 146 new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases in the state.
Oregon's death toll is now 192 people. The two people who died were a 68-year-old Lincoln County man and a 90-year-old Marion County woman.
Monday's numbers continued a trend of more cases being reported across the state. Oregon has reported at least 100 daily new coronavirus cases for 12 straight days.
Marion County, with 47 new cases, had the highest case count in Monday’s update. After having a high of 84 new cases reported on Sunday, Multnomah County reported just 17 cases on Monday.
The newly reported cases were found in the following counties:
- Benton: 2
- Clackamas: 15
- Deschutes: 4
- Douglas: 1
- Hood River: 1
- Jackson: 1
- Jefferson: 1
- Lane: 4
- Lincoln: 6
- Marion: 47
- Morrow: 1
- Multnomah: 17
- Umatilla: 11
- Union: 5
- Wasco: 1
- Washington: 27
- Yamhill: 2
The OHA has attributed the increase in cases to the partial reopening of the state, workplace or cluster outbreaks, and increased testing and contact tracing.
The positive test rate has steadily increased over the past month, from a pandemic-low 1.6% the week of May 16-22 to 4.1% the week of June 13-19, according to data from the OHA. Oregon’s overall positive test rate during the pandemic is 3.3%, well below the national average of 10%, the OHA said.
There has been a total of 7,083 known confirmed and presumed cases in Oregon during the pandemic. Presumptive cases are people without a positive test who have COVID-19-like symptoms and had close contact with a confirmed case. A total of 206,381 tests have been completed, with 199,545 (96.6%) having negative results.