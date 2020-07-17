Here are the 13 Oregon ZIP codes that had the most new COVID-19 cases last week

There were four areas that had at least 50 new known cases last week, three of which were in Eastern Oregon’s Umatilla and Malheur counties.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Data from the Oregon Health Authority (OHA) shows the largest COVID-19 spikes last week were in Eastern Oregon.

In its weekly report, published Wednesday, the OHA updated the breakdown of cases across the state by ZIP code. The data was current as of 11 p.m. Sunday, July 12. There were four areas that had at least 50 known new cases last week, three of which were in Eastern Oregon’s Umatilla and Malheur counties.

The spike in Malheur County can be partially attributed to an outbreak at the Snake River Correctional Institution, where the number of cases climbed from six less than two weeks ago to 142 as of Wednesday. A county health official told KGW earlier this week it was “just a matter of time” before the rural county experienced a surge in cases.

“We have 0.7% of the [state’s] population,” said Sarah Poe, director of the county health department. “I've been so proud of my county and how many people have stepped up from different departments. Quite frankly, it's still just not enough.”

Umatilla County, which has a population of 78,000 people, has had 1,189 coronavirus cases so far during the pandemic, the fourth most of any county in Oregon. Only Multnomah, Washington and Marion counties, which all have populations of at least 340,000 people, have more cases.

Workplace outbreaks are contributing to Umatilla County’s high case count as five of the biggest 16 active outbreaks are in the county. Most notably, 142 cases have been connected to Lamb Weston, a potato processing facility.

What other areas of the state also saw the biggest spikes in coronavirus cases last week? Here’s a look at the 13 ZIP codes with the most new cases:

(Ontario, Malheur County): 159 new cases (148 to 307 total cases) 97838 (Hermiston, Umatilla County): 155 new cases (474 to 629)

(Rockwood/Centennial, Multnomah County): 65 new cases (293 to 358) 97801 (Pendleton, Umatilla County): 55 new cases (90 to 145)

(Salem, Marion County): 45 new cases (216 to 261) 97882 (Umatilla, Umatilla County): 41 new cases (122 to 163)

(Woodburn, Marion County): 41 new cases (325 to 366) 97123 (Hillsboro, Washington County): 39 new cases (256 to 295)

(North Portland, Multnomah Count): 34 new cases (117 to 151) 97818 (Morrow County): 33 new cases (50 to 83)

(Northeast of Salem, Marion County): 33 new cases (227 to 260) 97230 (Portland/Government Island, Multnomah County): 31 new cases (182 to 213)

Here’s a look at the 13 ZIP codes with the largest percentage increase of cases:

(Ontario, Malheur County): 107% (148 to 307 total cases) 97875 (Umatilla County): 83% (24 to 44)

(West Linn, Clackamas County): 68% (25 to 42) 97818 (Morrow County): 66% (50 to 83)

(Newberg, Yamhill County): 62% (48 to 78) 97801 (Pendleton, Umatilla County): 61% (90 to 145)

(Malheur County): 60% (35 to 56) 97405 (South of Eugene, Lane County): 54% (24 to 37)

(East of Springfield, Lane County): 52% (25 to 38) 97023 (Estacada, Clackamas County): 50% (10 to 15)

(Aurora, Marion County): 46% (13 to 19) 97201 (Downtown Portland, Multnomah County): 43% (23 to 33)

COVID-19 continues to spread throughout Oregon. The state reported a record 437 new cases on Thursday. There were 2,043 new cases recorded last week, a 7% increase from the previous week. The number of cases reported last week surpassed the state’s case count for the entire month of May.