Oregon Convention Center no longer requiring vaccine appointments starting Friday

The vaccination site at the Oregon Convention Center will begin offering COVID vaccines to walk-ins. OHSU also offering "drive-up" vaccines without appointments.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Starting Friday, the mass vaccination site at the Oregon Convention Center will begin offering COVID-19 vaccinations to people who walk in without an appointment. That means all Oregonians 16 and older can now get a COVID-19 vaccine without scheduling an appointment.

On Friday, the Oregon Convention Center is offering vaccinations between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. It will be closed this weekend due to Mother's Day but will return to normal operating hours on Monday, May 10:

Sunday - Tuesday: 12 noon - 7 p.m.

Wednesday - Thursday: 7 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Friday & Saturday: Closed

You can still sign-up for an appointment at the Oregon Convention Center directly through the All4Oregon website here.

Health care providers in charge of the site say scheduling an appointment online will save time when you arrive.

If you would rather stay in your car, the OHSU mass vaccination site at the Portland airport is also offering "drive-up" vaccinations this weekend, with no appointment necessary. Simply show up at the PDX Airport Red Economy Parking Lot between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. on Saturday or 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday to receive your shot.

You can also schedule an appointment at an OHSU vaccination site online here.

Those without internet access or who need extra help can call 833-647-8222.