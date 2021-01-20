Oregon reports 637 new COVID-19 cases, five deaths

The past two days, the Oregon Health Authority reported the state's lowest daily coronavirus case counts in weeks.

PORTLAND, Ore — The Oregon Health Authority (OHA) on Tuesday reported 637 new cases of COVID-19 and five more deaths in the state.

There have been 134,468 known cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began more than 10 months ago.

The past two days, OHA reported the state's lowest daily case counts in weeks. On Monday, health officials reported 666 new cases.

At least 1,808 Oregonians have died of coronavirus complications, health officials said.

Meanwhile, OHA said in a press release Tuesday that it's continuing to meet Gov. Kate Brown's goal announced in early January of vaccinating an average of at least 12,000 people a day.

As of Tuesday, 225,066 vaccine doses have been administered in Oregon, which is nearly two-thirds of the 339,950 doses the state has received to date.

The number of COVID-19 patients in the hospital dropped slightly Tuesday.

OHA said there were 328 patients hospitalized, which is 14 fewer than Monday. Ninety-two patients were in intensive care unit beds, two fewer than Monday.

Here are the counties in Oregon with new cases:

Baker: 5

Benton: 16

Clackamas: 63

Clatsop: 1

Columbia: 5

Coos: 3

Crook: 2

Deschutes: 37

Douglas: 5

Hood River: 1

Jackson: 41

Jefferson: 2

Josephine: 27

Klamath: 25

Lake: 3

Lane: 71

Lincoln: 5

Linn: 7

Marion: 67

Morrow: 2

Multnomah: 125

Polk: 14

Tillamook: 1

Umatilla: 13

Union: 4

Wasco: 4

Washington: 76

Yamhill: 12

The state released the following information on the five people who died:

Oregon’s 1,804th COVID-19 death was a 78-year-old man in Deschutes County who tested positive on Jan. 5 and died on Jan. 15 at St. Charles Bend hospital. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 1,805th COVID-19 death was a 78-year-old woman in Josephine County who tested positive on Dec. 28 and died on Jan. 18 at Asante Three Rivers Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 1,806th COVID-19 death was an 81-year-old woman in Lane County who tested positive on Nov. 25 and died on Dec. 15 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 1,807th COVID-19 death was a 91-year-old man in Washington County who tested positive on Dec. 11 and died on Jan. 15 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.