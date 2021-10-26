Oregon reports 1,557 new COVID-19 cases, 23 deaths

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Oregon Health Authority (OHA) reported 1,557 new COVID-19 cases and 23 additional deaths related to the virus on Tuesday.
There's been a total of 361,240 cases reported statewide, including 4,318 deaths.
Vaccinations
In the past seven days, Oregon has administered 8,855 COVID-19 vaccine doses per day on average.
As of Tuesday, 2,804,539 people have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 2,589,267 people have completed a vaccine series.
Earlier this month, the Food and Drug Administration and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention endorsed booster shots for the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines. Pfizer vaccine boosters were approved in September.
In recent weeks, booster shots have made up the majority of daily vaccinations in Oregon.
Hospitalizations
There are 542 COVID-19 patients hospitalized in Oregon, 29 fewer compared to Monday. Of those patients, 127 are in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, four fewer than Monday.
There are 49 available adult ICU beds out of 684 total (7% availability) and 244 available adult non-ICU beds out of 4,134 (6% availability).
Case numbers
Of the counties that reported new cases Tuesday, Multnomah had the most with 191, followed by Marion with 155. Here are the counties with new cases:
Baker (4), Benton (44), Clackamas (113), Clatsop (3), Columbia (22), Coos (24), Crook (24), Curry (14), Deschutes (129), Douglas (41), Gilliam (3), Harney (3), Hood River (11), Jackson (86), Jefferson (15), Josephine (23), Klamath (65), Lake (15), Lane (145), Lincoln (6), Linn (66), Malheur (34), Marion (155), Morrow (9), Multnomah (191), Polk (57), Sherman (5), Tillamook (2), Umatilla (49), Union (4), Wasco (11), Washington (113), and Yamhill (71).
OHA said Tuesday's case count includes cases that went unreported last week due to an "unexpected technical glitch" that caused the agency's COVID-19 case database to go down from 6 p.m. on Oct. 22 to 9 p.m. on Oct. 23.
Deaths
- Oregon’s 4,296th COVID-19 related death was a 66-year-old man from Washington County who tested positive on Sept. 18 and died on Oct. 2 at OHSU Hillsboro Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
- Oregon’s 4,297th COVID-19 related death was an 85-year-old man from Linn County who tested positive on Sept. 28 and died on Oct. 5 at PeaceHealth Sacred Heart Medical Center at Riverbend. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
- Oregon’s 4,298th COVID-19 related death was a 66-year-old man from Jefferson County who died on Oct. 18 at his residence. The death certificate listed COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death. He had underlying conditions.
- Oregon’s 4,299th COVID-19 related death was a 66-year-old man from Coos County who tested positive on Oct. 16 and died on Oct. 22. Location of death and presence of underlying conditions are being confirmed.
- Oregon’s 4,300th COVID-19 related death was a 64-year-old man from Multnomah County who tested positive on Oct. 1 and died on Oct. 22. Location of death and presence of underlying conditions are being confirmed.
- Oregon’s 4,301st COVID-19 related death was a 96-year-old woman from Douglas County who tested positive on Oct. 19 and died on Oct. 25 at her residence. Presence of underlying conditions was being confirmed.
- Oregon’s 4,302nd COVID-19 related death was a 92-year-old woman from Klamath County who tested positive on Oct. 18 and died on Oct. 22 at Sky Lakes Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
- Oregon’s 4,303rd COVID-19 related death was a 70-year-old woman from Klamath County who tested positive on Oct. 8 and died on Oct. 24 at Sky Lakes Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
- Oregon’s 4,304th COVID-19 related death was a 68-year-old woman from Klamath County who tested positive on Oct. 18 and died on Oct. 24 at Sky Lakes Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
- Oregon’s 4,305th COVID-19 related death was a 74-year-old man from Josephine County who tested positive on Oct. 19 and died on Oct. 23 at Asante Three Rivers Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
- Oregon’s 4,306th COVID-19 related death was a 73-year-old woman from Lane County who tested positive on Oct. 15 and died on Oct. 22 at PeaceHealth Sacred Heart Medical Center at Riverbend. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
- Oregon’s 4,307th COVID-19 related death was a 73-year-old man from Lane County who tested positive on Oct. 9 and died on Oct. 20 at PeaceHealth Sacred Heart Medical Center at Riverbend. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
- Oregon’s 4,308th COVID-19 related death was a 67-year-old woman from Lane County who tested positive on Oct. 8 and died on Oct. 21 at PeaceHealth Sacred Heart Medical Center at Riverbend. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
- Oregon’s 4,309th COVID-19 related death was an 86-year-old man from Lane County who tested positive on Oct. 8 and died on Oct. 24 at PeaceHealth Sacred Heart Medical Center at Riverbend. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
- Oregon’s 4,310th COVID-19 related death was a 39-year-old man from Marion County who tested positive on Oct. 18 and died on Oct. 18 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.
- Oregon’s 4,311th COVID-19 related death was a 44-year-old man from Marion County who tested positive on Oct. 13 and died on Oct. 22 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.
- Oregon’s 4,312th COVID-19 related death was a 63-year-old man from Marion County who tested positive on Sept. 29 and died on Oct. 22 at Salem Hospital. He had underlying conditions.
- Oregon’s 4,313th COVID-19 related death was a 41-year-old man from Union County who tested positive on Oct. 19 and died on Oct. 25 at St. Alphonsus Regional Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
- Oregon’s 4,314th COVID-19 related death was a 97-year-old woman from Umatilla County who tested positive on Oct. 2 and died on Oct. 23 at Legacy Meridian Park Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
- Oregon’s 4,315th COVID-19 related death was a 67-year-old woman from Tillamook County who tested positive on Oct. 18 and died on Oct. 22 at Kaiser Sunnyside Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.
- Oregon’s 4,316th COVID-19 related death was a 66-year-old woman from Multnomah County who tested positive on Sept. 14 and died on Oct. 23 at Providence Portland Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
- Oregon’s 4,317th COVID-19 related death was a 60-year-old woman from Multnomah County who tested positive on Sept. 14 and died on Oct. 24 at Providence Portland Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
- Oregon’s 4,318th COVID-19 related death was a 79-year-old man from Yamhill County who tested positive on Oct. 4 and died on Oct. 22 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.