Oregon reports 1,557 new COVID-19 cases, 23 deaths

Tuesday's case count included some cases that went unreported last week due to a technical glitch, OHA said.

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Oregon Health Authority (OHA) reported 1,557 new COVID-19 cases and 23 additional deaths related to the virus on Tuesday.

There's been a total of 361,240 cases reported statewide, including 4,318 deaths.

Vaccinations

In the past seven days, Oregon has administered 8,855 COVID-19 vaccine doses per day on average.

As of Tuesday, 2,804,539 people have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 2,589,267 people have completed a vaccine series.

Earlier this month, the Food and Drug Administration and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention endorsed booster shots for the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines. Pfizer vaccine boosters were approved in September.

In recent weeks, booster shots have made up the majority of daily vaccinations in Oregon.

Hospitalizations

There are 542 COVID-19 patients hospitalized in Oregon, 29 fewer compared to Monday. Of those patients, 127 are in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, four fewer than Monday.

There are 49 available adult ICU beds out of 684 total (7% availability) and 244 available adult non-ICU beds out of 4,134 (6% availability).

Case numbers

Of the counties that reported new cases Tuesday, Multnomah had the most with 191, followed by Marion with 155. Here are the counties with new cases:

Baker (4), Benton (44), Clackamas (113), Clatsop (3), Columbia (22), Coos (24), Crook (24), Curry (14), Deschutes (129), Douglas (41), Gilliam (3), Harney (3), Hood River (11), Jackson (86), Jefferson (15), Josephine (23), Klamath (65), Lake (15), Lane (145), Lincoln (6), Linn (66), Malheur (34), Marion (155), Morrow (9), Multnomah (191), Polk (57), Sherman (5), Tillamook (2), Umatilla (49), Union (4), Wasco (11), Washington (113), and Yamhill (71).

OHA said Tuesday's case count includes cases that went unreported last week due to an "unexpected technical glitch" that caused the agency's COVID-19 case database to go down from 6 p.m. on Oct. 22 to 9 p.m. on Oct. 23.

Deaths