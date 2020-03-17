PORTLAND, Ore. — All visits to care centers in Oregon were restricted Tuesday to protect people who are at higher risk of having severe symptoms of COVID-19.

Exceptions will be made for essential medical and emergency personnel, and "visitors to residents who are in the end of life," according to the Oregon Department of Human Services.

The restrictions apply to:

Nursing facilities

Assisting living facilities

Residential care facilities

Adult foster homes

Group homes for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities

“We know that these restrictions are a hardship for residents of care facilities as well as their families and friends, but they are essential to mitigate the spread of disease,” said DHS director Fariborz Pakseresht. “We encourage facilities to use technology to help residents maintain connections with their families and loved ones.”

The Oregon Department of Human Services, in consultation with the Oregon Health Authority, determined the new restrictions were necessary as more people throughout the state test positive for the coronavirus. On Tuesday, state health officials announced 18 new cases in Oregon, bringing the statewide total to 65. Thirteen people at a veterans’ home in Lebanon, Oregon, have tested positive for the virus.

