PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregon businesses have pledged millions of dollars to help with economic relief for small businesses and individuals hurt by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Almost $2.5 million in pledges and commitments will go to two funds established by the Oregon Community Foundation. The first fund, the Oregon Community Recovery Fund helps nonprofits assist vulnerable communities. The second fund, the Oregon Small Business Stabilization Fund, helps small enterprises meet their short-term credit needs.

Here's a list of contributions pledged by businesses through the Oregon Community Foundation:

Nike Foundation: $1,000,000

The Standard: $250,000

Intel: $200,000

Portland Trail Blazers: $150,000

Wells Fargo: $125,000

Cambia Health Foundation: $100,000

Tillamook County Creamery Association: $100,000

Umpqua Bank: $100,000

Portland General Electric: $80,000

Comcast: $75,000

U.S. Bank: $50,000

Chase Bank: $50,000

Bank of America: $40,000

KeyBank: $35,000

Pacific Power Foundation: $20,000

A to Z Wineworks: $15,000

NW Natural: $10,000

Portland Timbers and Thorns FC: $10,000

Columbia Bank: $10,000

Max Williams, president and CEO of the Oregon Community Foundation, said he's thankful for the commitment shown by businesses to help.

"This crisis is unprecedented and we’re going to need everyone, every business to do what they can to help support Oregonians, particularly our most vulnerable populations," he said.

Oregon businesses have also pledged more than $15 million to other community partners.

Bank of America has pledged $1.5 million in the months ahead to nonprofits in Oregon addressing community needs.

Intel is contributing $1 million to various Oregon nonprofits.

Kaiser Permanente is making a grant to Central City Concern supporting services to those experiencing homelessness.

Nike leadership is contributing $7 million to Oregon Health & Science University, $2 million to the Oregon Community Foundation Community Recovery Fund and $1 million to Oregon Food Bank.

Regence BlueCross Blue Shield of Oregon, Portland General Electric, Tillamook County Creamery Association and Pacific Power announced support for Oregon Food Bank.

Tillamook County Creamery Association has donated food to Meals for Seniors and donated ice cream to hospitals in Tillamook and Hermiston.

Umpqua Bank pledged $1 million to organizations that provide capital and micro loans to small businesses and entrepreneurs as well as $750,000 in funding for small businesses across Oregon.

U.S. Bank and KeyBank are supporting United Way of the Columbia-Willamette.

Wells Fargo has committed to invest $1.74 million in charitable contributions to Oregon nonprofits.

Businesses have also donated equipment, services and supplies to help first responders:

Intel donated one million items of protective equipment for healthcare workers.

Portland General Electric donated 9,000 masks for front-line health workers needing protection.

Regence has allocated funds to address urgent and immediate needs such as thermometers, food insecurity and gloves.

Comcast is offering free Internet service for low income Oregonians, as well as unlimited data at no additional cost.

