PORTLAND, Ore. — An 82-year-old woman in Marion County who died Wednesday of COVID-19 is Oregon’s 12th coronavirus death, state health officials said Friday.

The woman tested positive on March 20 and died five days later at Salem Hospital. She had underlying health conditions.

The Oregon Health Authority also announced that 98 more people have tested positive in Oregon, bringing the state’s total number of coronavirus cases to 414.

Oregon’s 98 new cases are in the following counties:

Clackamas County: 10

Columbia County: 1

Deschutes County: 3

Douglas County: 1

Jackson County: 2

Klamath County: 1

Lane County: 2

Linn County: 2

Marion County: 26

Morrow County: 1

Multnomah County: 22

Polk County: 4

Umatilla County: 1

Wasco County: 1

Washington County: 18

Yamhill County: 4

Get the latest numbers from the Oregon Health Authority

RELATED: Are there coronavirus cases in your ZIP code? If so, Oregon won’t tell you

Health officials continue to urge all Oregonians to take steps to protect those who are most vulnerable to complications from COVID-19. Those considered high risk include adults 60 and older, or anyone with a serious health condition, including lung or heart problems, kidney disease, or diabetes, or anyone who has a suppressed immune system.

GET THE LATEST INFORMATION ON THE CORONAVIRUS

People vulnerable to complications should follow federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendations to stay home as much as possible and avoid gatherings. Every resident should take these basic steps to protect those most at risk:

Cover your mouth and nose when you cough or sneeze.

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, or mouth with unwashed hands.

Stay home if you feel ill.

RELATED: Will you get a stimulus check if you receive Social Security or disability, or didn’t file a tax return?