Oregon announces 5 more COVID-19 deaths, 307 new cases

The state’s death toll is now 254 people.

PORTLAND, Ore. — State health officials on Friday reported five more COVID-19 deaths in Oregon, including a 35-year-old woman in Multnomah County.

The Oregon Health Authority (OHA) released the following information about the people who died:

Oregon’s 250th COVID-19 death is a 77-year-old man in Wasco County who tested positive on June 27 and died on July 15 at OHSU Hospital. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 251st COVID-19 death is a 72-year-old man in Umatilla County who tested positive on July 8 and died on July 14, in his residence. He had no known underlying medical conditions.

Oregon’s 252nd COVID-19 death is a 99-year-old man in Marion County who tested positive on July 8 and died on July 15, in his residence. He had underlying medical conditions.

Oregon’s 253rd COVID-19 death is an 82-year-old woman in Clackamas County who tested positive on July 6 and died on July 16, in her residence. She had underlying medical conditions.

Oregon’s 254th COVID-19 death is a 35-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive on July 6 and died on July 11, in her residence. She had underlying medical conditions.

The OHA also reported 307 new and presumed cases of the virus.

The state’s total number of cases is now 13,802.

Multnomah County had the highest number of new cases on Friday with 88.

Here are the counties with new cases:

Benton: 2

Clackamas: 19

Clatsop: 1

Columbia: 2

Coos: 4

Deschutes: 12

Douglas: 3

Hood River: 2

Jackson: 12

Jefferson: 7

Josephine: 2

Klamath: 2

Lane: 10

Lincoln: 1

Linn: 3

Malheur: 9

Marion: 39

Morrow: 6

Multnomah: 88

Polk: 3

Umatilla: 38

Union: 2

Wasco: 1

Washington: 37

Yamhill: 2