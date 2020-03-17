PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregon health officials on Tuesday announced 18 new cases of COVID-19 in the state.

Oregon now has a total of 65 people who have been diagnosed with the new coronavirus. One of those people, a 70-year-old man, has died.

The OHA is reporting 18 new cases in the following counties:

Clackamas County: 4

Linn County: 5

Marion County: 1

Multnomah County: 1

Washington County: 7

Four of the new Linn County cases were announced late Monday night by the Oregon Department of Veterans’ Affairs. They are four residents of a Lebanon, Oregon veterans home.

Health officials continue to urge all Oregonians to take steps to protect those who are most vulnerable to complications from COVID-19. Those considered high risk include adults 60 and older, or anyone with a serious health condition, including lung or heart problems, kidney disease, or diabetes, or anyone who has a suppressed immune system.

People vulnerable to complications should follow federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendations to stay home as much as possible and avoid gatherings. Every resident should take these basic steps to protect those most at risk: