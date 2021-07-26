Oregon reports 993 new COVID-19 cases over 3-day span

The OHA reported 368 new cases on Friday, 437 on Saturday and 188 on Sunday. The state also added two more deaths.

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Oregon Health Authority (OHA) on Monday reported 993 new COVID-19 cases in the state over the weekend, for a three-day span.

Oregon also added two more deaths. Since the pandemic started, 2,838 people in the state have died due to the virus.

Last week, the OHA said the delta variant had become the dominant variant in the state and made up 50% of new COVID-19 cases in the state.

Over the past two weeks, new cases have doubled and hospitalizations and deaths have also gone up. State Health Officer Dr. Dean Sidelinger warned the spread of the delta variant poses a risk for unvaccinated people.

"The emergence of this highly contagious variant should be a red alert to those who remain unvaccinated," said Sidelinger. "You are at higher risk now than you were earlier in the pandemic and you are putting the people around you at risk."

OHA Director Patrick Allen has also said counties with low vaccination rates need to take action now and should bring back mask rules.

Vaccinations

Oregon has administered 2,641,101 first and second doses of Pfizer, 1,777,797 first and second doses of Moderna and 179,091 single doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.

As of Monday, 2,471,106 people have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 2,297,955 people have completed a vaccine series — meaning they've received both shots.

New cases

Multnomah County said the highest number of cases reported on Monday with 197 of the 993 reported, followed by Clackamas County with 102 and Lane County with 93.

The new cases reported Monday are in the following counties: Baker (3), Benton (20), Clackamas (102), Clatsop (6), Columbia (7), Coos (4), Crook (3), Curry (4), Deschutes (65), Douglas (59), Hood River (3), Jackson (24), Jefferson (7), Josephine (67), Klamath (4), Lake (1), Lane (93), Lincoln (3), Linn (67), Malheur (3), Marion (28), Morrow (3), Multnomah (197), Polk (18), Tillamook (7), Umatilla (53), Union (20), Wallowa (7), Wasco (8), Washington (79), Wheeler (1), Yamhill (27).

On Friday, the state reported 368 new cases, Saturday saw 437 and 188 on Sunday.

Hospitalizations

Health officials said there are currently 207 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Oregon, 14 more than Sunday. There are 58 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is three more than yesterday.

OHA posts hospital bed capacity by region in an online dashboard. As of Monday, it shows there are no ICU beds available in the following counties: Crook, Deschutes, Grant, Harney, Jefferson, Klamath, Lake, Wheeler. Out of 478 non-ICU beds in those counties, 435 were occupied.

Deaths

OHA released the following information about the two new deaths reported Monday:

Oregon’s 2,837th COVID-19 death is a 69-year-old man from Clackamas County who tested positive on July 8 and died on July 23 at Legacy Meridian Park Medical Center. He had no underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 2,838th COVID-19 death is an 85-year-old man from Multnomah county who tested positive on July 12 and died on July 23 at Legacy Meridian Park Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.