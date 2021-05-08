Oregon reports 970 new COVID cases, 4 more deaths

Daily case numbers and hospitalizations have risen sharply over the past two weeks as the highly contagious delta variant of COVID-19 surges.

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Oregon Health Authority (OHA) on Friday reported 970 new COVID-19 cases and four more deaths related to the virus.

The state's death toll rose to 2,889 people.

Daily case numbers and hospitalizations have risen sharply over the past two weeks as the highly contagious delta variant of COVID-19 surges in Oregon and across the U.S.

Vaccinations

A total of 2,325,466 Oregonians have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series and 2,512,046 have received at least one dose.

The state has administered an average of 5,210 vaccine doses per day in the past seven days.

During a press conference Friday, OHA discussed new research from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that confirms the Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are highly effective in preventing moderate to severe illness among older adults.

The research also shows the vaccines are just as effective in the real world as they were in clinical studies.

Through July, Oregon has identified 4,196 breakthrough cases, meaning they occurred in fully vaccinated people. About 7% of breakthrough cases required hospitalization and 1% have died.

“Breakthrough cases do occur, but they are very, very rare," said Dr. Bukhosi Dube, a senior health advisor to the Oregon Health Authority. "What we do know is that the current surge is fueled by primarily people who are not vaccinated."

Earlier this week, Gov. Kate Brown announced that health care workers in Oregon must either be fully vaccinated by Sept. 30 or undergo weekly COVID testing.

Hospitalizations

There are 496 COVID patients hospitalized in Oregon, 39 more than reported Thursday. Of those patients, 135 are in an intensive care unit, one more than reported Thursday.

Cases

The 970 cases reported Friday were in the following counties:

Baker (7), Benton (11), Clackamas (73), Clatsop (26), Columbia (3), Coos (24), Crook (10), Curry (16), Deschutes (54), Douglas (64), Harney (3), Hood River (10), Jackson (141), Jefferson (7), Josephine (41), Klamath (9), Lake (1), Lane (40), Lincoln (13), Linn (8), Malheur (5), Marion (71), Morrow (13), Multnomah (94), Polk (18), Tillamook (4), Umatilla (61), Union (19), Wallowa (1), Wasco (12), Washington (79), Wheeler (3) and Yamhill (29).

Deaths

OHA released the following information about the four Oregonians who died: