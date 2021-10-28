Oregon reaches 80% adult vaccination milestone

Overall, 68% of all Oregonians, including kids who aren't yet eligible for the vaccines, have gotten at least one shot, and 63% are fully vaccinated.

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Oregon Health Authority (OHA) on Thursday reported 80% of Oregonians 18 and older have now received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, according to the CDC. The CDC's database shows a slightly higher number than OHA's dashboards because of reporting from federal facilities like the Veteran's Administration.

Overall, 68% of all Oregonians, including kids who aren't yet eligible for the vaccines, have gotten at least one shot, and 63% are fully vaccinated. Oregon ranks 12th in the country for the percentage of residents fully vaccinated.

OHA said health officials still believe Oregon is below the level of "herd immunity" required to stop the virus from spreading.

The state reached this vaccination milestone on the same day it reported 24 new COVID-related deaths, as well as 1,116 new cases.

Breakthrough report

OHA's latest breakthrough case report found 72.1% of reported COVID-19 cases between Oct. 17 and Oct. 23 were in people who were not vaccinated. There were 2,156 breakthrough cases in people fully vaccinated, or 27.9% of all cases.

There have been 35,424 COVID-19 vaccine breakthrough cases in Oregon. Of those, 4.4% have been hospitalized and 1% have died.

Hospitalizations

There are 518 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Oregon, 36 fewer than Wednesday. Of those, 123 are in ICU beds.

There are 52 available adult ICU beds out of 697 total (7% availability) and 272 available adult non-ICU beds out of 4,139 (7% availability).

Cases and deaths

New cases were reported in the following counties:

Baker (2), Benton (24), Clackamas (88), Clatsop (7), Columbia (13), Coos (22), Crook (24), Curry (4), Deschutes (117), Douglas (53), Gilliam (1), Hood River (4), Jackson (54), Jefferson (21), Josephine (24), Klamath (62), Lake (4), Lane (80), Lincoln (15), Linn (76), Malheur (24), Marion (70), Morrow (7), Multnomah (119), Polk (30), Tillamook (2), Umatilla (32), Union (10), Wallowa (4), Wasco (22), Washington (73) and Yamhill (28).

OHA did not immediately release details about the deaths included in Thursday's report.

Vaccinations