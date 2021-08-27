Oregon reports 3,207 new daily COVID-19 cases, as streak of grim records continues

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Oregon Health Authority (OHA) reported 3,207 new COVID-19 cases on Friday. It's the first time since the pandemic started in February 2020 that the state has reported more than 3,000 cases in a single day.
The previous record of 2,971 new daily cases was set on Aug. 19.
In its daily update, OHA said the state has 1,098 patients hospitalized with COVID-19, including 308 patients in intensive care unit beds — both all-time highs for the pandemic.
Twenty more COVID-19 deaths were reported Friday, bringing the state's death toll to 3,115 people.
Oregon has consistently broken its own records for daily cases and hospitalizations during the month of August, and the state's hospitals are overwhelmed.
Health care workers are begging Oregonians to get vaccinated, which OHA says is still the best way to slow the spread of COVID-19, as the ultra-contagious delta variant continues continues to sicken people at an unprecedented rate.
A portion of new cases are occurring in people who are fully vaccinated. Between Aug. 15-21, OHA said about 12% of documented cases (1,739 cases) were vaccine breakthrough cases.
A statewide outdoor mask mandate went into effect Friday to help slow the spread of the virus. Masks are now required in most public outdoor settings, regardless of vaccination status.
New modeling projections
New modeling by OHA projects, based on the current rate of infection, Oregon could start to see an average of about 3,000 new cases and 165 hospitalizations per day by Sept. 7.
The state's modeling report also shows if the trend of Oregonians complying with safety measures, like mask wearing, increases from 49% to 80%, the growth of new daily cases would be some what lower by Sept. 7, dropping to about 2,550 new cases and 135 hospitalizations per day.
Cases
Of the 3,207 new cases reported Friday, Marion County had the most with 317, followed by Jackson County with 313 and Lane County with 298. Here are the Oregon counties that reported new cases:
Baker (9), Benton (33), Clackamas (187), Clatsop (29), Columbia (26), Coos (88), Crook (21), Curry (13), Deschutes (296), Douglas (216), Gilliam (1), Grant (5), Harney (11), Hood River (14), Jackson (313), Jefferson (27), Josephine (186), Klamath (41), Lake (2), Lane (298), Lincoln (58), Linn (149), Malheur (34), Marion (317), Morrow (17), Multnomah (243), Polk (104), Tillamook (52), Umatilla (74), Union (15), Wallowa (8), Wasco (26), Washington (227) and Yamhill (67).
The state has reported 268,401 cases during the pandemic.
Vaccinations
As of Friday, 2,610,916 Oregonians have completed a vaccine series and 2,389,358 have received at least one dose.
The state has administered an average of 8,194 doses per day in the past seven days.
Hospitalizations
There are 1,098 COVID-19 patients hospitalized in Oregon, 13 more than Thursday. Of those patients, 308 are in intensive care unit beds, nine more than Thursday.
There are only 40 adult ICU beds and 305 non-ICU beds available in the entire state. That means 94% of the state's 663 ICU beds and 93% of the state's 4,279 non-ICU beds are full.
Deaths
OHA released the following information about the 20 Oregonians whose deaths were reported Friday:
- Oregon’s 3,096th COVID-19 associated death was a 42-year-old woman from Jackson County who died on Aug. 5. The death certificate listed COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death.
- Oregon’s 3,097th COVID-19 associated death was an 89-year-old woman from Jackson County who tested positive on Aug. 19 and died on Aug. 25 at Asante Three Rivers Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.
- Oregon’s 3,098th COVID-19 associated death was a 74-year-old woman from Washington County who tested positive on Aug. 18 and died on Aug. 24 at Legacy Meridian Park Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.
- Oregon’s 3,099th COVID-19 associated death was a 74-year-old woman from Marion County who tested positive on Aug. 19 and died on Aug. 25 at Salem Hospital. She had underlying conditions.
- Oregon’s 3,100th COVID-19 associated death was a 71-year-old woman from Multnomah County who tested positive on Aug. 16 and died on Aug. 26 at Legacy Emanuel Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
- Oregon’s 3,101st COVID-19 associated death was a 29-year-old woman from Multnomah County who tested positive on Aug. 16 and died at Adventist Health Portland. Date of death and presence of underlying conditions are being confirmed.
- Oregon’s 3,102nd COVID-19 associated death was an 81-year-old man from Umatilla County who tested positive on Aug. 16 and died on Aug. 23 at Good Shepherd Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
- Oregon’s 3,103rd COVID-19 associated death was a 78-year-old man from Tillamook County who tested positive on Aug. 16 and died on Aug. 26 at Adventist Health Tillamook. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
- Oregon’s 3,104th COVID-19 associated death was a 70-year-old woman from Coos County who tested positive on Aug. 18 and died on Aug. 25 at her residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
- Oregon’s 3,105th COVID-19 associated death was an 80-year-old woman from Jackson County who tested positive on Aug. 11 and died on Aug. 19 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.
- Oregon’s 3,106th COVID-19 associated death was a 61-year-old woman from Josephine County who tested positive on Aug 10 and. died on Aug. 24 at Providence Medford Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.
- Oregon’s 3,107th COVID-19 associated death was a 62-year-old man from Jackson County who tested positive on Aug. 7 and died on Aug. 25 at Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
- Oregon’s 3,108th COVID-19 associated death was a 71-year-old man from Polk County who tested positive on Aug. 9 and died on Aug. 24 at Salem Hospital. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
- Oregon’s 3,109th COVID-19 associated death was a 58-year-old man from Marion County who tested positive on Aug. 6 and died on Aug. 21 at Kaiser Permanente Westside Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
- Oregon’s 3,110th COVID-19 associated death was a 75-year-old woman from Marion County who tested positive on Aug. 5 and died on Aug. 25 at Salem Hospital. She had underlying conditions.
- Oregon’s 3,111th COVID-19 associated death was a 57-year-old woman from Marion County who tested positive on Aug. 3 and died on Aug. 26 at Salem Hospital. She had underlying conditions.
- Oregon’s 3,112th COVID-19 associated death was a 45-year-old man from Jackson County who tested positive on July 27 and died on Aug. 25 at Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
- Oregon’s 3,113th COVID-19 associated death was a 71-year-old man from Jackson County who tested positive on July 27 and died on Aug. 25 at Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
- Oregon’s 3,114th COVID-19 associated death was a 74-year-old man from Marion County who tested positive on May 19 and died on Aug. 25 at Salem Hospital. He had underlying conditions.
- Oregon’s 3,115th COVID-19 associated death was a 62-year-old man from Umatilla County who tested positive on Aug. 1 and died on Aug. 22 at Good Shepherd Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.