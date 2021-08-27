Oregon reports 3,207 new daily COVID-19 cases, as streak of grim records continues

The latest modeling from the Oregon Health Authority projects up to 3,000 new daily cases and 165 hospitalizations per day by Sept. 7.

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Oregon Health Authority (OHA) reported 3,207 new COVID-19 cases on Friday. It's the first time since the pandemic started in February 2020 that the state has reported more than 3,000 cases in a single day.

The previous record of 2,971 new daily cases was set on Aug. 19.

In its daily update, OHA said the state has 1,098 patients hospitalized with COVID-19, including 308 patients in intensive care unit beds — both all-time highs for the pandemic.

Twenty more COVID-19 deaths were reported Friday, bringing the state's death toll to 3,115 people.

Oregon has consistently broken its own records for daily cases and hospitalizations during the month of August, and the state's hospitals are overwhelmed.

Health care workers are begging Oregonians to get vaccinated, which OHA says is still the best way to slow the spread of COVID-19, as the ultra-contagious delta variant continues continues to sicken people at an unprecedented rate.

A portion of new cases are occurring in people who are fully vaccinated. Between Aug. 15-21, OHA said about 12% of documented cases (1,739 cases) were vaccine breakthrough cases.

A statewide outdoor mask mandate went into effect Friday to help slow the spread of the virus. Masks are now required in most public outdoor settings, regardless of vaccination status.

New modeling projections

New modeling by OHA projects, based on the current rate of infection, Oregon could start to see an average of about 3,000 new cases and 165 hospitalizations per day by Sept. 7.

The state's modeling report also shows if the trend of Oregonians complying with safety measures, like mask wearing, increases from 49% to 80%, the growth of new daily cases would be some what lower by Sept. 7, dropping to about 2,550 new cases and 135 hospitalizations per day.

Cases

Of the 3,207 new cases reported Friday, Marion County had the most with 317, followed by Jackson County with 313 and Lane County with 298. Here are the Oregon counties that reported new cases:

Baker (9), Benton (33), Clackamas (187), Clatsop (29), Columbia (26), Coos (88), Crook (21), Curry (13), Deschutes (296), Douglas (216), Gilliam (1), Grant (5), Harney (11), Hood River (14), Jackson (313), Jefferson (27), Josephine (186), Klamath (41), Lake (2), Lane (298), Lincoln (58), Linn (149), Malheur (34), Marion (317), Morrow (17), Multnomah (243), Polk (104), Tillamook (52), Umatilla (74), Union (15), Wallowa (8), Wasco (26), Washington (227) and Yamhill (67).

The state has reported 268,401 cases during the pandemic.

Vaccinations

As of Friday, 2,610,916 Oregonians have completed a vaccine series and 2,389,358 have received at least one dose.

The state has administered an average of 8,194 doses per day in the past seven days.

Hospitalizations

There are 1,098 COVID-19 patients hospitalized in Oregon, 13 more than Thursday. Of those patients, 308 are in intensive care unit beds, nine more than Thursday.

There are only 40 adult ICU beds and 305 non-ICU beds available in the entire state. That means 94% of the state's 663 ICU beds and 93% of the state's 4,279 non-ICU beds are full.

Deaths

OHA released the following information about the 20 Oregonians whose deaths were reported Friday: