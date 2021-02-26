'Such a great victory': One year later, an update on Oregon's first COVID patient

Hector Calderon spent two months on a ventilator. For the doctors and nurses who fought to save him, it was an introduction to how brutal the novel virus could be.

With the first anniversary of that pivotal announcement set for Sunday, three of those Kaiser staff members sat down with KGW, remotely, to reflect on Hector Calderon’s case, what they learned from it and how their jobs and the health care industry have changed since.

The announcement came on the evening of Friday, Feb. 28: Oregon had its first confirmed case of COVID-19 . The patient, an adult, worked at a local school. Word of mouth and journalists’ inquiries soon revealed it to be Forest Hills Elementary in Lake Oswego. Hazmat crews scrubbed the halls, while doctors and nurses at Kaiser Permanente Westside Medical Center in Hillsboro grappled with the realization that a looming, global pandemic had indeed hit home.

Kids went to school. Fans went to games. Masks weren’t a thing. That said, while none of us knew it, the virus that would soon upend our lives had arrived, and Oregon’s first patient was already feeling symptoms.

Chapter one : The test

A few days prior to Feb, 28, 2020, Dr. Katie Sharff headed to work on a personal mission: to deliver a ‘get well’ card to Hector Calderon. She had promised her son’s first grade class.

“My children actually went to the school where Mr. Calderon worked,” Dr. Sharff said in an interview last week.

The mother of two and infectious disease physician with Northwest Permanente knew Calderon, the school’s janitor, had been feeling sick for days. When she arrived, she was just as puzzled by his case as her colleagues in the ICU.

“He was a young, healthy man and was so incredibly ill,” Dr. Sharff said. “It was just surprising how ill he was without a clear explanation.”

ICU Charge nurse Eric Cathey remembers the confusion well. Calderon was 46 years old and had no underlying conditions. What’s more: COVID had popped up in other states, but not Oregon. It just seemed so far-fetched that he could have the virus. Staff weren’t even wearing COVID-level PPE at the time, Cathey noted.

Then, after a few days with no answers, a doctor voiced a gut feeling.

“He had said ‘Hey, I have a weird feeling about this guy. We should be masking up,’” Cathey recalled. “There's no reason why this young guy should be as sick as he is.”

Staff ordered a COVID test. Most believed it was out of an abundance of caution.

“And then when those tests came up positive, yeah, it became surreal,” Cathey said, adding he and other ICU staff who had been caring for Calderon were ordered to go home and quarantine for two weeks. “We are all just exposed. So yeah, initially it was scary.”

Alerts went out to all staff, including Dr. Sharff, who had flown to Arizona.

“I was literally sitting on the tarmac of an airplane, and I turned on my cell phone, and I had a text message from my colleague saying ‘Call me ASAP. COVID positive.’ That's all it said,” she said. “It was almost a sense of like shock, like, ‘Oh my gosh, what now?’”

Dr. Stella Dantas, the association medical director for ambulatory and convenient care, remembers hospital staff and administrators huddling in a “command center” over the weekend.

“We were quickly figuring out how to get the word out to our patients ... shutting down our buildings and having our patients and our clinicians and our staff be flexible on how they were going to provide care,” she said.

Kaiser, she noted, already had telehealth and virtual care options. The lines were flooded.

“A lot of it was questions about, and just anxiety about, ‘What do I do? There's a pandemic. Do I need to be tested?’” she said. “Even if somebody wasn't exposed.”

The answers were further complicated by another detail in Calderon’s case. In addition to being the first Oregonian with COVID, he was also the second American to contract the virus without coming into contact with someone who had traveled. Instead, his infection was the result of “community spread,” and, Cathey noted, it was alarming.

“It was like ‘Wow, this is really happening. It's here.' You know, 'We can't contain it.’”