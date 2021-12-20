2 omicron variant cases identified in Clark County

Two Omicron cases have been identified in fully vaccinated individuals. One is linked to a COVID outbreak after high school wrestling tournaments in Washington.

CLARK COUNTY, Wash. — Clark County has identified two cases of the Omicron variant of COVID-19, health officials announced on Monday.

The two Omicron cases involve individuals who are fully vaccinated, but no other details are available about their conditions. One of the cases is linked to a COVID-19 outbreak surrounding wrestling tournaments held across Washington state on Dec. 4.

The most recent numbers from the Washington State Department of Health said officials have traced at least 200 COVID cases to the tournaments. Thirty-four of the cases are among athletes and coaches at six Clark County schools, according to the county.

All schools in the county are following the recommendation from the state health office of suspending wrestling for two weeks until after the holiday break. The districts are working with the county to discuss a restart plan after the break.

The Omicron variant is spreading at an alarming rate in Washington state. The Associated Press reports case numbers are doubling each day. It's one of the highest rates in the country. It is leading to a call for people to get vaccinated and take extra precautions as we head into the holidays.

“COVID-19 vaccines continue to provide the best protection against infection from the Omicron variant and others,” said Dr. Alan Melnick, Clark County health officer and Public Health director. “I urge anyone who is not yet vaccinated or who hasn’t received their booster dose to do so as soon as possible.”

The Omicron variant was first confirmed in the United States on Dec. 1. Since then, more than 40 states have identified Omicron cases.