'Pandemic is not over': Washington officials say omicron's BA.2 subvariant now dominant strain

The omicron subvariant has overtaken the initial strain as the most dominant across the state.

TUMWATER, Wash. — Less than a month after it accounted for less than 8% of sequenced cases in Washington, the BA.2 subvariant of the COVID-19 omicron variant is now the dominant strain of the virus across the state.

The latest genomic sequencing of positive COVID cases across the state conducted from March 13-19 showed that more than 51% were caused by the BA.2 variant.

While the subvariant, which has wreaked havoc in other parts of the world, has achieved dominance in the state, Department of Health (DOH) officials say that overall COVID cases and hospitalizations are continuing to decline.

Despite some upticks in King and Snohomish counties over the last week or so, case rates across the state are nearly at levels not seen since July of last year, according to Health Secretary Dr. Umair Shah. Hospitalization rates are already back to the July 2021 levels.

Still, Shah warned, this isn’t the first time the state has seen a break in COVID-19, adding that everyone needs to keep in mind the tools already available, including masks when appropriate and vaccines.

“This is an interim period. So, this is what we have seen many times and hopefully, we will see a different place here from what we’ve seen previously,” Shah said during a DOH briefing Wednesday. “Previously we would see declines and then we would see a surge. We’re hopeful we do not see a surge and that we continue to see declines and that COVID-19 fades into the horizon.”

Deputy Secretary Lacy Fehrenbach said that even though BA.2 appears to be more transmissible than the original variant it does not seem to cause more severe illness. She said that just 6% of hospital beds across the state are taken up by COVID patients.

Fehrenbach added that some of the increases being seen in certain areas of the state and across the country are likely due to the combination of a number of factors like lower masking rates, waning immunity and more activity.

While Shah didn’t suggest the state is anywhere near reimplementing COVID restrictions like universal masking, he did say that if there were a statewide surge, the DOH would look at various policies to potentially implement to stop the spread.

“The pandemic is not over,” he said. “We have all the tools now. We know what the tools are and how to use them.”

So far, more than 81% of eligible Washingtonians have received at least one dose of the vaccine, and more than 73% are fully vaccinated. Additionally, about 58% of people 12 years and older have gotten an additional booster dose.