OHSU looking for Portland-area residents to take part in research trial for COVID-19 vaccine

The national clinical trial hopes to enroll 40,000 participants nationwide, who will receive two injections four weeks apart and will be monitored for two years.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregon Health & Science University is looking for adults who live in the Portland area to take part in a research study into the safety and effectiveness of a potential COVID-19 vaccine.

OHSU is involved in a Phase 3 clinical trial to evaluate the vaccine candidate developed by Oxford University and pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca known as ASD1222.

The national clinical trial is looking to enroll 40,000 participants nationwide, according to OHSU. Those selected will receive two injections four weeks apart and will be monitored for two years.

The university is looking for a diverse group of people to participate in the trial and will "prioritize the enrollment of individuals who are older than 55 and Black, Indigenous and People of Color," OHSU said in a press release.

Here are the other eligibility requirements for the study:

18 or older

Not pregnant

Stable medical condition or no medical issues

Not previously diagnosed with COVID-19

Live within 1.5 hours of the OHSU Marquam Hill/South Waterfront campus in Portland

"Oregon Health & Science University is proud to contribute to the world’s most pressing challenge right now: identifying a safe and effective COVID-19 vaccine for everyone," said OHSU President Danny Jacobs. "We're asking Portland-area residents to volunteer for this trial and help bring all of us closer to stopping this devastating pandemic."

The initial Phase 1/2 trial of the vaccine showed that it "generated a robust immune response and led to mild or moderate adverse reactions such as headaches, fatigue and chills."

This research trial will be a randomized, double-blind study, with two-thirds of participants receiving the experimental vaccine and one-third receiving a placebo.