x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Portland's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Portland, Oregon | KGW.com

Coronavirus

Oregon reports 263 new cases of COVID-19, 1 death

As the nation-wide cases surpass 5 million, Oregon reports 263 new cases and 1 new death.
Credit: KGW

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Oregon Health Authority reported 263 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, bringing the state total to 21,272.

Presumptive cases are those without a positive diagnostic test who present COVID-19-like symptoms and had close contact with a confirmed case.

COVID-19 has claimed one more life in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 356, the Oregon Health Authority reported Sunday.

Oregon’s 356th COVID-19 death was a 72-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on August 2 and died on August 6, at Providence St. Vincent Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

The new cases are in the following counties: 

  • Clackamas (15)
  • Columbia (2)
  • Deschutes (8)
  • Douglas (1)
  • Hood River (7)
  • Jackson (4)
  • Jefferson (5)
  • Josephine (1)
  • Lane (6)
  • Lincoln (2)
  • Linn (4)
  • Malheur (15)
  • Marion (28)
  • Morrow (3)
  • Multnomah (66)
  • Polk (1)
  • Umatilla (40)
  • Wasco (3)
  • Washington (42)
  • Yamhill (10).

Related Articles

WATCH: Top Stories: Sunrise 8-9-20