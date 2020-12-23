OHA reported record-high number of COVID-19 deaths in Oregon last week

The Oregon Health Authority on Wednesday released its weekly report, which showed a record high number of deaths the week of Dec. 14.

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Oregon Health Authority (OHA) announced Wednesday in its daily update that 1,000 more people are presumptive or positive for COVID-19 and another 21 people have died.

The infections reported Wednesday bring the state’s total to 105,970 people infected since the beginning of the pandemic. The additional deaths bring the state’s death roll to 1,403.

There are 527 people hospitalized with COVID-19, which is three more than was reported on Tuesday. However, the number of people in intensive care unit beds is ten fewer than Tuesday.

On Wednesdays, OHA also releases its weekly report. For the week of Monday, Dec. 14 – Sunday, Dec. 20 there was a 5% decrease over the previous week for the number of infections.

There was an 11% decline from the previous week in the number of people hospitalized. However, there were 186 deaths reported, which is a pandemic high.

Also in its weekly numbers, OHA reported a record-high 128 active workplace outbreaks in Oregon, up from 118 in last week's report. The four largest outbreaks are in prisons: 557 at Snake River Correctional Institution in Malheur County; 526 at Eastern Oregon Correctional Institution in Umatilla County; 217 at Oregon State Correctional Institution in Marion County; 170 at Deer Ridge Correctional Institution in Jefferson County.

The new cases for the Dec. 23 daily report were in the following counties:

Baker (5)

Benton (16)

Clackamas (64)

Clatsop (18)

Columbia (10)

Coos (7)

Crook (3)

Deschutes (41)

Douglas (10)

Grant (1)

Hood River (5)

Jackson (48)

Jefferson (8)

Josephine (17)

Klamath (30)

Lane (73)

Lincoln (5)

Linn (48)

Malheur (20)

Marion (127)

Morrow (1)

Multnomah (209)

Polk (28)

Sherman (1)

Tillamook (4)

Umatilla (33)

Union (2)

Wasco (14)

Washington (117)

Wheeler (3)

Yamhill (32)

OHA released this information about 21 people who died:

Oregon’s 1,383rd COVID-19 death was an 84-year-old man in Clackamas County who tested positive on Dec. 9 and died on Dec.17 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 1,384th COVID-19 death was an 80-year-old woman in Clackamas County who tested positive on Dec. 4 and died on Nov. 29 at her residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 1,385th COVID-19 death was an 84-year-old man in Columbia County who tested positive on Nov. 25 and died on Dec. 19 at Oregon Health Science University. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 1,386th COVID-19 death was an 87-year-old man in Columbia County who tested positive on Dec. 12 and died on Dec. 22 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 1,387th COVID-19 death was an 87-year-old man in Jackson County who tested positive on Nov. 13 and died on Dec. 21 at Ashland Community Hospital. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 1,388th COVID-19 death was a 67-year-old man in Jefferson County who tested positive on Nov.26 and died on Dec. 17 at his residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 1,389th COVID-19 death was an 82-year-old man in Jefferson County who tested positive on Dec. 8 and died on Dec. 17 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 1,390th COVID-19 death was an 85-year-old man in Baker County who tested positive on Dec.19 and died on Dec. 21 at St. Alphonsus Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 1,391st COVID-19 death was an 86-year-old woman in Josephine County who tested positive on Dec. 8 and died on Dec. 21 at Asante Three Rivers Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 1,392nd COVID-19 death was a 77-year-old woman in Lane County who tested positive on Dec. 3 and died on Dec. 21 at PeaceHealth Sacred Heart Medical Center in Riverbend. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 1,393rd COVID-19 death was a 78-year-old man in Lane County who tested positive on Dec. 3 and died on Dec. 21 at his residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 1,394th COVID-19 death was a 91-year-old woman in Lane County who tested positive on Dec. 12 and died on Dec. 21 at PeaceHealth Sacred Heart Medical Center in Riverbend. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 1,395th COVID-19 death was a 96-year-old woman in Lincoln County who tested positive on Dec. 19 and died on Dec. 21 at Samaritan Pacific Community Hospital. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 1,397th COVID-19 death was an 82-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on Dec. 10 and died on Dec.18 at Portland VA Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 1,398th COVID-19 death was a 53-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive on Dec. 12 and died on Dec. 22. Location of death and presence of underlying conditions are being confirmed.

Oregon’s 1,399th COVID-19 death was a 96-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive on Dec. 10 and died on Dec. 15 at Legacy Mt. Hood Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 1,400th COVID-19 death was an 86-year-old man in Polk County who tested positive on Dec. 10 and died on Dec. 21 at Salem Hospital. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 1,401st COVID-19 death was a 75-year-old man in Umatilla County who tested positive on Dec. 1 and died on Dec. 21 at Providence St. Mary’s Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 1,402nd COVID-19 death was an 84-year-old woman in Wasco County who tested positive on Dec. 5 and died on Dec. 22 at Mid-Columbia Memorial Hospital. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 1,403rd COVID-19 death was an 83-year-old woman in Wasco County who tested positive on Dec. 15 and died on Dec. 21 at Mid-Columbia Memorial Hospital. She had underlying conditions.

A new section has been added to OHA’s daily report regarding vaccinations.