OHA discusses omicron wave at Friday press conference

Gov. Kate Brown announced Friday morning that she would deploy Oregon National Guard members to support health care workers.

SALEM, Ore. — The Oregon Health Authority held a press conference at 11 a.m. Friday to discuss the omicron wave and COVID-19 in Oregon.

Speakers included Oregon State Health Officer Dr. Dean Sidelinger, Oregon Department of Education Director Colt Gill and Dr. Peter Graven, director of the Oregon Health and Science University Office of Advanced Analytics.

The news conference comes as Oregon faces an ongoing steep increase in COVID cases, even with daily numbers already at record levels.

Gov. Kate Brown announced Friday morning that she will deploy up to 500 members of the Oregon National Guard to support health care workers. The deployments will begin next week with 125 Guard members at hospitals to provide logistical support and assist with COVID testing and other non-clinical work, according to a press release from Brown's office.

"With more than 500 current hospitalizations and daily record-breaking numbers of COVID-19 cases, we are at another critical point in this pandemic—and the Oregon National Guard is stepping up again to assist,” Brown said in a statement.

She also urged Oregonians to get vaccinated and boosted and to wear masks and stay home if they feel sick.