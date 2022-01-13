Oregon health leaders will hold COVID press conference Thursday

State officials will discuss the current wave of cases, which has prompted school and business closures due to staff illnesses.

SALEM, Ore. — The Oregon Health Authority will hold a press conference at 2 p.m. Thursday to discuss the status of COVID-19 in Oregon and the impact of a new wave of cases caused by the omicron variant.

KGW will carry the stream live in the player above and on Youtube and the KGW app.

Speakers will include Oregon Health Director Patrick Allen, Oregon Department of Education Director Colt Gill and Dr. Dean Sidelinger, state health officer and state epidemiologist.

The update comes as the omicron variant wave continues to drive an unprecedented surge in COVID cases. Oregon's daily case counts in the past two weeks have been far higher than at any prior point in the nearly two years since the pandemic began.

The wave has disrupted games and events and caused staffing shortages at many businesses due to the high number of employees who have had to call out sick and quarantine.

Despite pledges to maintain in-person classes, many Portland area school districts have had to move some of their schools back to remote learning due to a lack of available teachers, bus drivers and other staff.

Oregon's hospitals are also feeling the strain, and state officials have been sounding the alarm for weeks about a hospital capacity crunch as the omicron wave hits its projected peak in the next few weeks.