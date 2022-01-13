Oregon health leaders will hold COVID press conference Thursday

SALEM, Ore. — The Oregon Health Authority will hold a press conference at 2 p.m. Thursday to discuss the status of COVID-19 in Oregon and the impact of a new wave of cases caused by the omicron variant.
Speakers will include Oregon Health Director Patrick Allen, Oregon Department of Education Director Colt Gill and Dr. Dean Sidelinger, state health officer and state epidemiologist.
The update comes as the omicron variant wave continues to drive an unprecedented surge in COVID cases. Oregon's daily case counts in the past two weeks have been far higher than at any prior point in the nearly two years since the pandemic began.
RELATED: Multiple complaints filed against pop-up COVID test sites; Oregon Department of Justice investigating
The wave has disrupted games and events and caused staffing shortages at many businesses due to the high number of employees who have had to call out sick and quarantine.
Despite pledges to maintain in-person classes, many Portland area school districts have had to move some of their schools back to remote learning due to a lack of available teachers, bus drivers and other staff.
Oregon's hospitals are also feeling the strain, and state officials have been sounding the alarm for weeks about a hospital capacity crunch as the omicron wave hits its projected peak in the next few weeks.
The omicron variant appears less likely to cause severe illness than prior variants, but it's also much more contagious and better able to infect people who have been vaccinated or previously infected, and health officials fear that even a lower hospitalization rate could still overwhelm the hospital system due to the sheer number of overall cases.