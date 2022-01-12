Oregon launches new COVID hotline, website for self-reporting positive COVID tests

The hotline is optional but the Oregon Health Authority strongly urges people who test positive to report their results.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregon Health Authority (OHA) has created a hotline and online portal where people can report their positive at-home COVID tests and to get information about what to do in the event they contract COVID-19.

Up until now, Oregon did not have a way for people to report their results from at-home tests. Oregon does not require those who test positive to report their tests, but strongly recommends they do. The number for the hotline is 866-917-8881.

Those who call or visit the website would fill out a survey, get information on isolation and other ways to keep themselves and close contacts safe as they recover.

“The current and rapidly growing surge of COVID-19 cases driven by the Omicron variant has outpaced the capacity of Oregon’s public health system to effectively conduct active case investigation and contact tracing,” said Dr. Dean Sidelinger, the state's epidemiologist.

The hotline will be open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday.

The new tools come out of a revision to the state's guidelines for investigating cases, which shifts the focus from contact tracing to focusing more on outbreaks in high-risk settings like health care, education, food chair and congregate care.

“Given the burdens to the entire public health infrastructure and the need to pivot resources to higher priority public health measures, we are adjusting case investigation and outreach efforts,” Sidelinger said in a written statement.

The staff working the hotline include members of the case investigation and contact tracing team from OHA. They will be able to answer general health questions about how to tell close contacts they may have been exposed and information about resources to help during isolation. There is support in both English and Spanish. A translator will be available for other languages and the survey is available in 12 languages as well.

The following local public health authorities and Tribes recommend their residents and members use local contact information if they have questions or support needs after they test positive for COVID-19: