PORTLAND, Ore. — The Oregon Zoo will be closed for at least three weeks beginning Tuesday, March 17 due to the coronavirus outbreak.

“Like most of this community, our goal right now is ‘flattening the curve’ so that our health system doesn’t get overwhelmed,” said Dr. Don Moore, zoo director. “We are committed to the safety of our staff, volunteers, guests and community. We’ll be ready to reopen as soon as health authorities recommend it.”

The zoo plans to be closed through at least April 8, although that date could be pushed back. Animal-care teams and essential staff will continue working onsite during the closure, zoo officials said. Other employees will work from home.

On Monday, Oregon Gov. Kate Brown said she will issue an executive order banning gatherings of 25 or more people for four weeks.

There are 39 known cases of coronavirus in Oregon, including one person who died.

