'We're trying to inspire confidence': Nonprofit trying to vaccinate more people in East Multnomah County

There are incentives for getting a shot, as well as misters and snow cones to help people to stay cool in the heat.

PORTLAND, Ore. — COVID-19 vaccinations are slowing down across Oregon, especially in the Rockwood area.

Less than half the people who live there are vaccinated, according to the latest data from The Oregonian.

So the Oregon Health Authority partnered with the non-profit Portland Opportunities Industrialization Center & Rosemary Anderson High School (POIC + RAHS) to get shots in arms.

This Saturday they're hosting a vaccine event at Rosemary Anderson High School East Campus at 2208 SE 182nd from 9 a.m. to noon to beat the heat.

Vaccinations will happen inside and people can hang out and eat snow cones under misters outside. Plus, there are incentives. They're giving out backpacks stuffed with school supplies, gift cards, food boxes, Trailblazers pre-season tickets and more!

They're trying to vaccinate under-served BIPOC communities in East Multnomah County.

"There's some hesitancy. We're trying to inspire confidence," POIC + RAHS Director of Communications Nicole Prevost said. "There's been historical mistrust in medicine amongst Black and Brown communities - rightly so. We're trying to combat that. We're trying to get the message out to let people know that vaccinations are free, you don't need insurance and kids aged 12 and up can get them."

Anyone 12 and older can get their first or second Pfizer dose at the event.