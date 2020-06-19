'It's very scary': Newport hospital workers worried over COVID-19 spike

Up until just a few weeks ago, the coastal community had relatively low COVID-19 cases. That changed with a recent outbreak at Pacific Seafood.

NEWPORT, Oregon — In Lincoln County, the number of COVID-19 cases continues to go up. A total of 226 people have tested positive for the virus. The majority of those cases have been people without any symptoms.

And that has some on the front-line worried.

"We're seeing a lot more positive test results and we're starting to see an uptick in symptomatic cases, but what we're also seeing is that there are quite a few asymptomatic and that's a big concern," said Siri Khalsa, a registered respiratory therapist at Samaritan Pacific Communities Hospital in Newport.

Up until just a few weeks ago, the coastal community had relatively low COVID-19 cases. That changed with a recent outbreak at Pacific Seafood.

What was a little over 100 cases two weeks ago has climbed to over 200. "It's very scary," said Khalsa.

While the hospital does follow CDC guidelines when it comes to personal protective equipment, Khalsa worries that might not be enough to protect him or his wife, who is an ER nurse.

"I have two young kids. I just, on Monday, had to drive seven hours roundtrip on my first day off just to get them out of the county because I don't want them to be around my wife and I," he said.

Other hospital workers have similar concerns. They are concerns hospital CEO Dr. Lesley Ogden understands considering the recent spike. But she also says the facility is ready

"We have plenty of PPE, we all have all our people trained up, we have our surge plans ready to go," Ogden said. "I think everybody is just on edge trying to see where this is going to go."

Ogden said right now there are two COVID patients being treated at the Newport hospital. She does expect the number of positive cases to increase along with hospitalizations.

"We've also been told to anticipate about 1% of all of those testing positive to seek hospital care," she said.

The hospital has set up a program that allows employees who become ill or need to quarantine to continue to get paid. It's also offering tests to those employees who may have been exposed to the virus.

Still, many, like Khalsa, who are working long days on the front line, hope we do our part as well.