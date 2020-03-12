New Oregon restaurant restrictions underway

A set of new COVID-19 restrictions for restaurants started Thursday in Oregon.

PORTLAND, Ore. — New COVID-19 restrictions for restaurants started throughout Oregon Thursday, but they differ by county.

The three counties that make up the Portland metro area, Multnomah, Clackamas and Washington, are all in the "extreme risk" category.

That means indoor dining is banned, and outdoor seating is allowed, but for only a maximum of 50 people. Only six people can sit at a table, and that's limited to two households. Closing time is at 11 p.m. and take-out is highly recommended.

Kimberly Palmer, the manager at the Daily Feast in downtown Portland, said the restaurant has lost a lot of revenue and customers because of the pandemic. She said she hopes to bring back more of the staff now that outdoor seating has reopened.

"We have six tables setup with two chairs each," Palmer said. "We can have four people at a table. We have it on both sides of our building. It's probably 30% to 40% of our income."

Seth Laub is the regional director of La Provence and Petite Provence, which have eight different locations across the metro area. He said they've invested a lot in outdoor seating.