New COVID-19 outbreak in Marion County; 76 new cases in the state

An outbreak of five cases of COVID-19 has been reported at an Amazon facility in Marion County.

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Oregon Health Authority announced on Thursday an outbreak at an Amazon facility in Aumsville, and said an investigation into the facility had begun on May 21.

Five confirmed cases have been found at the business, and state and public county officials are working with the business to address the outbreak. The risk to the general public is considered low.

More information about this outbreak will be made available by OHA in a weekly report released on June 10. A June 3 report was the first time that OHA released outbreak information. They received criticism for lack of transparency after they refused to name Townsend Farms as a Portland-area business hit by a large COVID-19 outbreak.

The three largest active outbreaks are the Oregon State Penitentiary (167 cases), Townsend Farms in Fairview (51 cases) and National Frozen Foods in Albany (41 cases).

And most recently, Bob's Red Mill saw an outbreak of 19 positive cases.

As part of its daily report, OHA also announced 76 new confirmed or presumed positive COVID-19 cases and no new deaths,

The death toll for the state remains at 159 and the number of total known cases rose to 4,474.

The new cases were reported in the following counties: