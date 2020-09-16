Nearly 300 Salmon Creek chiropractic patients may have been exposed to COVID-19

Clark County Public Health is asking anyone who visited the Chiro One location in Salmon Creek to quarantine immediately.

VANCOUVER, Wash. — Health officials in Vancouver are asking anyone who visited Chiro One Wellness Center in Salmon Creek last week to quarantine immediately.

Nearly 300 patients who visited the chiropractic office, located at 13800 NE 20th Ave., may have been exposed to COVID-19, according to Clark County Public Health spokesperson Marissa Armstrong.

An employee at the clinic tested positive for COVID-19 this week, and worked while potentially contagious for four days last week, Armstrong said. In addition to the patients who visited during that time, the person exposed the 14 fellow employees.

Anyone who was inside the Chiro One Salmon Creek location on Sept. 8, 9, 10 or 11 is asked to quarantine for 14 days, starting immediately.

Clark County Public Health is working to call everyone impacted by the potential outbreak, but said that process could take several days.

Health officials sent out the following information on Wednesday:

All patients who visited the office Sept. 8, Sept. 9, Sept. 10 and Sept. 11 are considered close contacts who are at risk of contracting COVID-19.

Patients who visited the Salmon Creek office on other days, or visited other Chiro One locations, were not exposed and do not need to quarantine.

Chiro One Wellness Center provided Public Health with the names and contact information for all affected patients. Public Health will call each patient to notify them of their exposure and provide additional information about quarantine. Notifying nearly 300 individuals may take several days.

Patients who were in the Chiro One Wellness Center in Salmon Creek anytime Sept. 8-11 should quarantine immediately and not wait for a call from Public Health.

Patients should quarantine for 14 days from their most recent visit to the wellness center during that Sept. 8-11 timeframe. Individuals in quarantine should stay home and avoid all contact with anyone who isn’t a household member. They should not go to work, attend church or visit any public places, such as grocery stores.

Public Health will call all affected patients over the next several days to provide additional information about quarantine and available support services. Anyone who has questions prior to being contacted by Public Health can call 360.386.2140.

Public Health recommends all close contacts call their health care providers and request testing for COVID-19, even if they do not have symptoms. Close contacts should quarantine for 14 days, regardless of the test result. Anyone who develops symptoms during the 14-day quarantine, even if they tested negative earlier, should be tested for COVID-19.

COVID-19 symptoms and precautions

COVID-19 symptoms can develop two to 14 days after exposure and may include cough, shortness of breath, fever, chills or repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat and new loss of taste or smell.

Everyone should take steps to help slow the spread of COVID-19 and protect themselves and others from getting sick. Face coverings should be worn in all public places and anytime people are gathering with others from outside of their household. Individuals should practice physical distancing whenever they’re around others and keep gatherings to no more than five people.