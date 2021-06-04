x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Portland's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Portland, Oregon | KGW.com

Coronavirus

Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office employee under investigation for misuse of vaccination cards

The employee was placed on paid administrative leave on May 20, 2021.
Credit: Multnomah County Sheriff's Office
Multnomah County Sheriff's Office

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office opened a criminal investigation into a staff member accused of misusing vaccination cards, according to agency spokesperson Chris Liedle.

The employee was placed on paid administrative leave on May 20, 2021.

The sheriff’s office did not identify the worker.

“As we review this investigation or if additional information comes to light, we will take immediate, appropriate action,” said Sheriff Mike Reese, in an email sent to sheriff’s office employees.

It is not clear how the sheriff's office employee allegedly misused vaccination cards or had access to vaccination cards.

In March, the FBI released a public warning that creating or buying a fake vaccine card is illegal.

RELATED: ‘We want to put a stop to it’: COVID vaccination cards sold online

Almost 163 million people 18 or older — roughly 60 percent of the total U.S. adult population — have received at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccine, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and have received authentic vaccination cards.

RELATED: Yes, there is a risk in uploading a photo of your vaccine card to enter an online contest