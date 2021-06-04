Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office employee under investigation for misuse of vaccination cards

The employee was placed on paid administrative leave on May 20, 2021.

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office opened a criminal investigation into a staff member accused of misusing vaccination cards, according to agency spokesperson Chris Liedle.

The employee was placed on paid administrative leave on May 20, 2021.

The sheriff’s office did not identify the worker.

“As we review this investigation or if additional information comes to light, we will take immediate, appropriate action,” said Sheriff Mike Reese, in an email sent to sheriff’s office employees.

It is not clear how the sheriff's office employee allegedly misused vaccination cards or had access to vaccination cards.

In March, the FBI released a public warning that creating or buying a fake vaccine card is illegal.