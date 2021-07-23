Multnomah County recommends all people wear masks indoors as COVID cases surge

Public health officials said everyone should wear a mask in indoor public spaces, even if they're vaccinated.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Multnomah County Public Health issued a universal mask recommendation Monday, strongly recommending everyone age five and older resume wearing masks in all indoor public spaces, even if they have been vaccinated.

Oregon reported 993 new cases of COVID-19 Monday. Multnomah County public health officials said the rise in cases is largely due to an increase in social activities and the spread of the Delta variant of the coronavirus. The spread is primarily among people who are not vaccinated against COVID-19.

Studies show that universal masking reduces the risk of infection by at least 70 percent, according to Multnomah County Public Health.

“We have an opportunity to make a difference in our county’s case rates right now. But if we don’t act, we can expect an exponential rise in cases, especially in pockets with low vaccinations. This could lead to preventable hospitalizations and even death,” said Public Health Director Jessica Guernsey in a news release Monday. “Masking is a step we can all take right now to keep businesses open and move ahead with our plans for the school year. This is the thing that will make a difference.”

Health officials expressed concern about the Delta variant, which they said is roughly twice as contagious as earlier strains of the virus and may cause more severe illness. Approximately 90% of recently sequenced cases of COVID-19 in the United States are the Delta variant. In Oregon, 80% of recently sequenced tests are the Delta variant.

Health officials said fully-vaccinated people continue to see strong protection from severe illness and death with the Delta variant, but people with only one dose of the Pfizer or Moderna shot are not as protected. Fully-vaccinated people can still become ill and transmit the virus. Multnomah County Public Health said the vast majority of people becoming hospitalized and dying from COVID-19 are unvaccinated. Health officials encouraged people who have not yet gotten the vaccine to get the shot.