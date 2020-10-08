Watch: Multnomah County health officer holds news conference on COVID-19

Dr. Jennifer Vines will discuss the spread of COVID-19 and recent disease trends in the county.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Multnomah County Health Officer Dr. Jennifer Vines will hold an 11:30 a.m. news conference to discuss the spread of COVID-19 and recent disease trends in the county.

KGW will stream the news conference in the video player above, as well as on YouTube, Facebook and Twitter.

During her news conference last week, Vines said social gatherings, particularly among young people, were driving the spread of the coronavirus in Multnomah County.

She also said she believes case rates may drop as more people continue to wear face masks.

Multnomah County, Oregon’s most densely populated, is among the counties with the most rapid spread of COVID-19.