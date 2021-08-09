Multnomah County leaders to speak about county's plan to combat delta variant of COVID-19

Over the past four weeks, Multnomah County has averaged 546 new cases per week, up from 136 the last week of June, according to the county's regional dashboard.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Multnomah County health and education leaders will speak about county plans to combat the delta variant of COVID-19 during a news conference at 1:30 p.m. Monday. KGW will live stream the news conference in the media player at the top of this article, on the KGW News app and on KGW's YouTube channel.

Multnomah County chair Deborah Kafoury will be joined by county health officer Dr. Jennifer Vines, Oregon state rep. Dr. Maxine Dexter, Portland Public Schools superintendent Guadalupe Guerrero and health care leaders from Kaiser Permanente, Legacy Health and Oregon Health & Science University.

They will address disease trends, hospitalization rates and measures to combat the delta variant of COVID-19 during the news conference.

The U.S. is now averaging 100,000 new COVID-19 infections per day, up from about 11,000 cases a day in late June, the Associated Press reported over the weekend. Multnomah County has seen its case numbers increase over the same time period. Over the past four weeks, Multnomah County has averaged 546 new cases per week, up from 136 in the last week of June, according to the county's regional COVID-19 data dashboard.

Last week, the Oregon Health Authority (OHA) released a report that said 19% of the 12,514 cases reported in Oregon in July were breakthrough cases, which occur when a fully vaccinated person is infected with the virus.

During a press conference Friday, Dr. Melissa Sutton, OHA's medical director of respiratory viral pathogens, said the 4,196 breakthrough cases reported in Oregon through July are a very small percentage of the 2.3 million fully vaccinated Oregonians.

Sutton also pointed out that the best protection from COVID-19 and the delta variant remains the vaccine. A study by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention determined that the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines were 91-96% effective and the Johnson & Johnson vaccine was 84-85% effective in reducing the risk of hospitalization.