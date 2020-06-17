Watch Live: Multnomah County approved to enter Phase 1 of reopening on Friday

Gov. Kate Brown announced the state's most populous county can enter Phase 1 of the state's reopening plan.

PORTLAND, Ore. — The wait is over for those in Multnomah County waiting to start reopening. On Wednesday afternoon, Oregon Gov. Kate Brown announced the county could enter Phase 1 of the state’s reopening plan on Friday, June 19.

Multnomah County, the most populous in Oregon, is the final county to be approved to enter the first phase of reopening.

The county had long targeted reopening last week, on June 12, but Brown announced the night before that all reopening applications across the state were put hold for a week. Small business owners were angered by Brown’s decision. Many restaurants stocked up on food in preparation for the reopening and other businesses asked employees to return for the planned reopening. But now those businesses can prepare to reopen in two days.

Brown said last week’s decision was made because of the increase of COVID-19 cases across the state. Dr. Dean Sidelinger, the Oregon state health officer, said last week that 40% of Multnomah County COVID-19 cases had not been traced to a source, which Dr. Jennifer Vines with Multnomah County correctly pointed out was a metric to enter Phase 2 of reopening, not Phase 1.

Vines said Wednesday that the county's hospitalization trend has remained flat since Friday, "so we do meet Phase 1 opening criteria."

As part of the new reopening plan, several counties will now be grouped into regional units for future reopening decisions. Multnomah, Clackamas and Washington counties will be a unit, and all will go into Phase 2 together when the time comes.

"I don't think this is a surprise to anyone or a surprise to the other counties," said Multnomah County Chair Deborah Kafoury in a Wednesday afternoon press conference. "We've been working very, very closely together in the tri-county area since the first case, realizing the virus doesn't understand geographic boundaries."

The approval by the governor also comes with a mandate that members in the Tri-County region and in Marion, Polk, Lincoln and Hood River counties must use a face covering whenever they are indoors in a space shared by other members of the public. That requirement goes into effect June 24.

"This is not business as usual. We still have to maintain 6 feet of physical distance, wear face coverings and realize the virus is still out there," Kafoury said.

Marion and Polk counties will also be a unit, and will enter Phase 2 on Friday.

The county's reopening plan also includes a specific framework prioritizing the needs of the black community, indigenous community and other communities of color, who are disproportionately impacted by the virus both nationwide and in Multnomah County.

As a reminder, under Phase 1, the following restrictions would be eased:

Restaurants and bars for sit-down service: Requirements include 6 feet of social distancing; a limit of groups to parties of 10 or fewer; food and drink consumption must end by 10 p.m.; and workers are required to wear masks. See more details on the requirements.

Requirements include 6 feet of social distancing; a limit of groups to parties of 10 or fewer; food and drink consumption must end by 10 p.m.; and workers are required to wear masks. See more details on the requirements. Barbers, salons and massage businesses: Requirements include social distancing; appointment-only; and a personal protective equipment and customer list. See more details on the requirements.

Requirements include social distancing; appointment-only; and a personal protective equipment and customer list. See more details on the requirements. Gyms and fitness centers: Requirements include a maximum gathering limit; social distancing; and sanitation. See more details on the requirements.

Requirements include a maximum gathering limit; social distancing; and sanitation. See more details on the requirements. In-person gatherings: Up to 25 people, no travel.

After entering Phase 1, the county will need to wait at least 21 days before it is eligible to enter Phase 2.

Twenty-nine of Oregon’s 36 counties have entered Phase 2, where they will likely stay through the fall, state health officials said.