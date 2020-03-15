MT HOOD, Ore. — Mt. Hood Meadows and Timberline Ski Area will close at 4 p.m. Sunday and remain closed for at least a week due to concerns about the spread of coronavirus.

Mt. Hood Meadows will be closed through Sunday, March 22. Timberline will close through Monday, March 23.

No one at either resort has tested positive for coronavirus.

All ski operations at Timberline will be suspended and the Wy'East Day Lodge will close. The Timberline Hotel will remain open but Timberline asks anyone with flu-like symptoms to stay home.

Mt. Hood Meadows said in a press release that the next week will be spent sanitizing facilities and equipment and consulting with state and local health authorities to help determine when the resort can reopen in a responsible manner.

"The overwhelming concern for the welfare of our team members and guests has guided us to take this pause in operations," said Dave Tragethon, vice president of sales and marketing at Mt. Hood Meadows.

Any customers who purchased products in advance for Sunday night or the upcoming week will be refunded automatically, according to the resort. Pass holders and multi-day users will receive communications about a plan for accommodations from the resort during the coming week. Mt. Hood Meadows also said it will provide updates on its website.

"There is no need to call or email at this time," Tragethon said. "We anticipate a high number of calls so we thank you for your patience as we respond to all of them."

Timberline said hotel customers can be rebooked or refunded, season pass customers will see days added to the end of the season and Ski School customers who booked reservations for next week can reschedule or get a refund.

There will be staff available to respond to customer emails and phone calls in the coming days.

"This is truly an unprecedented situation and a very difficult time. We will get through it and we will be better for it," said Jeff Kohnstamm, Timberline president and area operator.

