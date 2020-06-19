Life ‘pretty close to back to normal’ in Phase 2 for rural Oregon county

Crook County, in Phase 2 of reopening, provides a glimpse of what to expect as government restrictions are lifted.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Walking down Main Street in rural Prineville, Oregon, is like going back in time. It resembles life before the coronavirus pandemic hit.

A small crowd of kids and families stood outside the Pine Theater waiting for an afternoon matinee of Willy Wonka & The Chocolate Factory. Across the street, a woman jogged on a treadmill inside the Prineville Athletic Club. Several shoppers could be seen browsing inside Prineville Men’s Wear, through its large storefront windows.

“It’s pretty close to back to normal for us,” said Cathy Lane of the family-owned store, which has sold western boots, hats and clothing since 1950.

Crook County is in Phase 2 of reopening, far ahead of more populated counties.

Phase 2 allows recreational sports, pools, movie theaters, bowling alleys and arcades to reopen. Bars and restaurants can stay open until midnight. Civic groups and churches can meet in larger groups.

“It hasn’t really felt like it’s taken long to get back to where we were before,” said Darby Wickersheim, manager of Foundry Four Coffee and Whiskey. The shop and tasting room had been closed for several months due to the pandemic.

Wickersheim said returning customers are aware of safety precautions, including seating six feet apart and keeping a distance while waiting to order. Tape on the floor marks where customers should wait before approaching the counter.

Few people were seen wearing masks in Prineville, although servers at restaurants had face coverings.

The Crook County library is limiting visitors to 16 people, including staff. Local parks are back open. Kids can climb on the playground equipment and summer day camps have started.

At Crook County High School, the football team is back on the practice field although players must stay six feet apart with no contact.

Not every business survived the government restrictions, intended to stop the spread of coronavirus.

A restaurant in downtown Prineville, Dad’s Place closed. A real estate sign covered the front window. Other restaurants struggled and some beauty salons and barbershops are just getting back on their feet.

Several big summer events, including the Crooked River Roundup rodeo and horse races have been canceled. Large gatherings and events, considered Phase 3 and highest risk activities, likely will not be allowed anywhere in Oregon until a reliable treatment for COVID-19 is available.

Crook County, located in Central Oregon, has had nine confirmed COVID-19 cases during the pandemic, according to state health officials.