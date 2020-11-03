PORTLAND, Ore. — Federal health agencies, including the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Department of Homeland Security, are recommending people stock up on their medications and other emergency supplies as the coronavirus COVID-19 spreads.

When Kae Jenny-Spencer and her husband Steve Spencer saw the recommendation for the CDC, they took the warning seriously.

“I thought we had better get on it right away,” said Jenny-Spencer.

Steve has had Parkinson’s disease for the last 15 years. He can't walk without the drug Rytary.

“You want to move, and you feel like you should be able to but you can’t,” Steve said.

Kae called their insurance company Kaiser Permanente and was told Steve wasn’t due for a refill until the middle of April.

“I said, 'No, I want to put it into my emergency pack.' She said, 'Oh, you want extra. If you want extra, you have to pay out of pocket,'” Kae recalled.

She called the $1,500 price tag a blow to the stomach.

“It’s not like we made this up so we squirrel this away. It was recommended and Parkinson's was specifically mentioned,” said Steve.

The couple paid the bill because not getting the medication just wasn’t an option.

“His quality of life is what’s important. Without it, he just can't move. I couldn't get him out of bed,” said Kae.

KGW Investigates reached out to Kaiser Permanente for a comment Tuesday afternoon. The Spencers told us Kaiser-Permanente contacted them a few hours later and offered a refund.

A company spokesperson told us:

"On March 5, the state of Washington issued an emergency order requiring providers to allow early refills of necessary medication. Kaiser Permanente Northwest, which serves communities in Southwest Washington, complied with this request for both Washington and Oregon."

The couple believes they requested the medication before the company changed its policy. They said they’re glad other consumers will be able to get an emergency refill at the normal co-pay price.

