PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler and other leaders will speak Monday about the efforts the city and private sector are making to help provide economic and housing relief for those negatively impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.

The press conference is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. KGW will live stream the event.

Wheeler will be joined by Prosper Portland Director of Economic Development Tory Campbell; Portland Housing Bureau Director Shannon Callahan; and Umpqua Bank President and CEO Cort O’Haver.

Wheeler, Campbell, Callahan and O'Haver will give "updates on how the city and the private sector are working together to build citywide resilience and catalyze economic recovery from the crisis with funding for those who need it the most," according to a press release from the mayor's office.

