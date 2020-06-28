Manzanita requests Governor make mask-wearing mandatory while inside public places

Since the city is home to many “vulnerable retired citizens" the mayor would like to make mask-wearing mandatory.

MANZANITA, Ore. — The mayor of Manzanita, a popular beach town in Tillamook County, has sent a formal request to Governor Kate Brown asking that the city be added to the list of counties and jurisdictions where people are required to wear masks while inside public places.

In a letter posted on Facebook, Mayor Mike Scott said that since the city is home to many “vulnerable retired citizens that both fear for their health and the health of others” he would like to make mask-wearing mandatory.

“As you know, Manzanita is a vacation destination on the North Coast and subject to a large influx of visitors throughout the year, but particularly during the summer months,” the letter said.

On Friday, the governor announced that people in Clatsop County will be required to wear face masks in public indoor spaces beginning Wednesday, July 1. Clatsop County is home to popular beach spots like Seaside, Cannon Beach and Astoria.

Clatsop County will join join seven other Oregon counties, Multnomah, Washington, Clackamas, Marion, Polk, Hood River and Lincoln, that already have a face mask mandate in place.

The order applies to everyone entering a place where the public is welcome. That includes grocery stores, movie theaters, restaurants and bars, hair salons and more.

The Oregon Health Authority has also released new face mask guidance for all Oregonians, regardless of the county in which they live. Everyone is urged to wear a mask or face covering in all indoors spaces.