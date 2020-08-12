Long waits remain for COVID-19 testing in Oregon

Here's a look at where Oregon stands in terms of COVID-19 testing, case numbers and hospital capacity.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Getting a test for COVID-19 is still often difficult in Oregon.

The lines at the Hillsboro stadium sometimes seem to go on forever. This is one of the mass testing sites set up by Oregon Health & Science University (OHSU). It is free and intended for anyone who needs a test and is not part of a health system in the area, as well as patients and employees.

Legacy, Kaiser and Providence patients will be told to find their testing sites.

And people at the OHSU site must meet all the criteria before being tested. Still, the location is extremely popular, sometimes the wait takes four hours or more. OHSU said it tests on average 700 people a day at the stadium and at the Oregon Convention Center, where it holds another drive-up testing center.

There is definitely a surge in the number of people wanting tests in Oregon, on average 20,000 a day, according to the latest numbers from the Oregon Health Authority (OHA).

And according to health officials, Oregon hasn't even seen the Thanksgiving-related surge yet.



“Over the next week we will see what the numbers show," said the state's top epidemiologist, Dr. Dean Sidelinger. "But right now we do not have a specific tie to this record number of cases to Thanksgiving."

Schools are nearing the end of their fall term as the COVID pandemic drags on. Just under 50,000 students are getting some sort of in-person teaching, but with more than 500,000 students in Oregon, most are not.

Vaccines could arrive as early as next week, which brings up the question of cold storage. One of the vaccines must be kept extremely cold, and not every area has the ability to do that.

OHA director Patrick Allen said the agency is planning for that issue.

“In terms of cold storage, we have adequate cold storage for the shipments we're receiving," Allen said. "We're acquiring more portable cold storage. But remember, only the Pfizer vaccine requires the ultra-cold storage. The Moderna vaccine and other candidates out there require more standard refrigeration typical to vaccines.”

So, he said the state will route the Pfizer vaccine to areas with the cold storage and the other vaccines to places which cannot do the deep freeze.

And as far as hospitals go, there is concern a wave of patients could overwhelm the system in Oregon.